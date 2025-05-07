ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tension: What Is NDMA’s Blackout Action Plan For Civilian Preparedness

The NDMA released a video detailing measures that people should take in case of an emergency, especially air raids.

India-Pakistan Tension: What Is NDMA’s Blackout Action Plan For Civilian Preparedness
India-Pakistan Tension: What Is NDMA’s Blackout Action Plan For Civilian Preparedness (Videograb X/@ndmaindia)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 7, 2025 at 11:10 AM IST

Updated : May 7, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST

2 Min Read

New Delhi: Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a video appealing to citizens to stay alert. It also details measures that people should take in case of an emergency, especially air raids.

The video suggests that people, both young and old, switch off lights, cover the windows with dark curtains and follow instructions. “India’s safety doesn't begin at the border; it begins with you," it says.

“This is India, every home a fortress, every citizen a shield…In darkness, we don’t hide; we unite,” the video emphasises. It further said that people should stay calm and alert. “India stands, not just in strength but with unity.”

The NDMA video suggests that the measures are necessary to be prepared for air raids amid the “peace” and “buzzing” atmosphere in the country. The blackout helps people to stay safe and diverts the attention of the air raiders.

Earlier, NDMA released more such videos in which the advisory asks residents to keep a basic medical kit with medicines and a torch ready for any situation.

On Monday, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists. The home ministry has instructed 244 districts to conduct the exercise, which will include blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions to prepare for war-like emergencies.

People may experience temporary blackouts, suspension of mobile signals, or traffic diversions during the drill. Authorities may also conduct evacuation exercises or hold public announcements. In some areas, police and paramilitary forces may simulate a war-like emergency.

Here is everything about civil defence mock drill activities.

Air Raid Sirens will be activated to test public alert systems, serving as warnings in case of incoming aerial threats, allowing people time to take cover.

Crash Blackouts will encourage cities to switch off visible lights to mimic blackout conditions used during wars. This will be done to reduce the risk of detection during night-time airstrikes.

Critical areas and installations, including communication towers, power plants, and military areas, will undergo 'Camouflage Operations' to test concealment techniques from aerial or satellite monitoring.

During Evacuation Drills authorities will simulate evacuations from high-risk zones to safer locations to help identify logistical issues and improve response time.

Civilian Training Sessions in schools, colleges, offices, and community centres to make students and teachers aware of how to find shelter, use basic first aid, and stay calm during emergencies.

Also Read

  1. Watch: India's Foreign Secretary Briefs Media On Operation Sindoor
  2. Explained | Why India Codenamed Its Operation After Sindoor And Its Significance In Indian Context
  3. 'Operation Sindoor' Was Chosen By PM Modi; 'Apt Name', Says Daughter Of Pahalgam Victim

New Delhi: Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a video appealing to citizens to stay alert. It also details measures that people should take in case of an emergency, especially air raids.

The video suggests that people, both young and old, switch off lights, cover the windows with dark curtains and follow instructions. “India’s safety doesn't begin at the border; it begins with you," it says.

“This is India, every home a fortress, every citizen a shield…In darkness, we don’t hide; we unite,” the video emphasises. It further said that people should stay calm and alert. “India stands, not just in strength but with unity.”

The NDMA video suggests that the measures are necessary to be prepared for air raids amid the “peace” and “buzzing” atmosphere in the country. The blackout helps people to stay safe and diverts the attention of the air raiders.

Earlier, NDMA released more such videos in which the advisory asks residents to keep a basic medical kit with medicines and a torch ready for any situation.

On Monday, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists. The home ministry has instructed 244 districts to conduct the exercise, which will include blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions to prepare for war-like emergencies.

People may experience temporary blackouts, suspension of mobile signals, or traffic diversions during the drill. Authorities may also conduct evacuation exercises or hold public announcements. In some areas, police and paramilitary forces may simulate a war-like emergency.

Here is everything about civil defence mock drill activities.

Air Raid Sirens will be activated to test public alert systems, serving as warnings in case of incoming aerial threats, allowing people time to take cover.

Crash Blackouts will encourage cities to switch off visible lights to mimic blackout conditions used during wars. This will be done to reduce the risk of detection during night-time airstrikes.

Critical areas and installations, including communication towers, power plants, and military areas, will undergo 'Camouflage Operations' to test concealment techniques from aerial or satellite monitoring.

During Evacuation Drills authorities will simulate evacuations from high-risk zones to safer locations to help identify logistical issues and improve response time.

Civilian Training Sessions in schools, colleges, offices, and community centres to make students and teachers aware of how to find shelter, use basic first aid, and stay calm during emergencies.

Also Read

  1. Watch: India's Foreign Secretary Briefs Media On Operation Sindoor
  2. Explained | Why India Codenamed Its Operation After Sindoor And Its Significance In Indian Context
  3. 'Operation Sindoor' Was Chosen By PM Modi; 'Apt Name', Says Daughter Of Pahalgam Victim
Last Updated : May 7, 2025 at 11:25 AM IST

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NDMAOPERATION SINDOORINDIA PAKISTAN TENSIONBLACKOUT ACTION PLAN BY NDMA

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Fighting Two Battles, Asansol's Thoibi Loses Life, Wins The Other Topping Class 10 Exams With 674 Marks

Till Death Do Us Part: Bengal Youth Marries Lover On Bier

Are Plants Kept In Quarantine For Years? Yes, The Hidden Battle Scientists Fight To Save Orchards in Himachal

Only For The Goddess: No Sindoor, Conch Bangles, Anklets For Women Of Servitor Community In Odisha Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.