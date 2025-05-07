ETV Bharat / bharat

India-Pakistan Tension: What Is NDMA’s Blackout Action Plan For Civilian Preparedness

New Delhi: Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a video appealing to citizens to stay alert. It also details measures that people should take in case of an emergency, especially air raids.

The video suggests that people, both young and old, switch off lights, cover the windows with dark curtains and follow instructions. “India’s safety doesn't begin at the border; it begins with you," it says.

“This is India, every home a fortress, every citizen a shield…In darkness, we don’t hide; we unite,” the video emphasises. It further said that people should stay calm and alert. “India stands, not just in strength but with unity.”

The NDMA video suggests that the measures are necessary to be prepared for air raids amid the “peace” and “buzzing” atmosphere in the country. The blackout helps people to stay safe and diverts the attention of the air raiders.

Earlier, NDMA released more such videos in which the advisory asks residents to keep a basic medical kit with medicines and a torch ready for any situation.

On Monday, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists. The home ministry has instructed 244 districts to conduct the exercise, which will include blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions to prepare for war-like emergencies.