India-Pakistan Tension: What Is NDMA’s Blackout Action Plan For Civilian Preparedness

New Delhi: Amid the growing tension between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) released a video appealing to citizens to stay alert. It also details measures that people should take in case of an emergency, especially air raids.
The video suggests that people, both young and old, switch off lights, cover the windows with dark curtains and follow instructions. “India’s safety doesn't begin at the border; it begins with you," it says.
“This is India, every home a fortress, every citizen a shield…In darkness, we don’t hide; we unite,” the video emphasises. It further said that people should stay calm and alert. “India stands, not just in strength but with unity.”
The NDMA video suggests that the measures are necessary to be prepared for air raids amid the “peace” and “buzzing” atmosphere in the country. The blackout helps people to stay safe and diverts the attention of the air raiders.
Earlier, NDMA released more such videos in which the advisory asks residents to keep a basic medical kit with medicines and a torch ready for any situation.
Blackout Action Plan is crucial component of civil defense preparedness. Staying calm & prepared during emergencies or hostile situations is key to ensuring national security. Regular drills & awareness of such plans can help citizens respond effectively in critical situations. pic.twitter.com/UBnxknCmzy— NDMA India | राष्ट्रीय आपदा प्रबंधन प्राधिकरण 🇮🇳 (@ndmaindia) May 6, 2025
On Monday, the Government of India announced a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday, May 7, 2025, amid heightened tensions with Pakistan after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 Indian tourists. The home ministry has instructed 244 districts to conduct the exercise, which will include blackout simulations, air raid sirens, evacuation drills, and public training sessions to prepare for war-like emergencies.
People may experience temporary blackouts, suspension of mobile signals, or traffic diversions during the drill. Authorities may also conduct evacuation exercises or hold public announcements. In some areas, police and paramilitary forces may simulate a war-like emergency.
Here is everything about civil defence mock drill activities.
Air Raid Sirens will be activated to test public alert systems, serving as warnings in case of incoming aerial threats, allowing people time to take cover.
Crash Blackouts will encourage cities to switch off visible lights to mimic blackout conditions used during wars. This will be done to reduce the risk of detection during night-time airstrikes.
Critical areas and installations, including communication towers, power plants, and military areas, will undergo 'Camouflage Operations' to test concealment techniques from aerial or satellite monitoring.
During Evacuation Drills authorities will simulate evacuations from high-risk zones to safer locations to help identify logistical issues and improve response time.
Civilian Training Sessions in schools, colleges, offices, and community centres to make students and teachers aware of how to find shelter, use basic first aid, and stay calm during emergencies.
