Watch: India's Foreign Secretary Briefs Media On Operation Sindoor

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses press conference on Operation Sindoor. India has struck multiple sites inside Pakistani controlled territory early Wednesday, two weeks after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. India has accused Pakistan of backing the massacre, in which 26 men, mostly Indian Hindus, were killed. The Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addresses press conference on Operation Sindoor. India has struck multiple sites inside Pakistani controlled territory early Wednesday, two weeks after a deadly attack on tourists in Kashmir's Pahalgam. India has accused Pakistan of backing the massacre, in which 26 men, mostly Indian Hindus, were killed. The Indian Armed Forces carried out missile strikes early Wednesday targeting nine terror hubs in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, named "Operation Sindoor", carried out by the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force, focused on key terrorist strongholds such as Jaish-e-Mohammad's base in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's markaz in Muridke, near Lahore and Sialkot.