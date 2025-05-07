'Operation Sindoor' Was Chosen By PM Modi; 'Apt Name', Says Daughter Of Pahalgam Victim

New Delhi: The name 'Operation Sindoor' was chosen by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, official sources said on Wednesday morning, hours after India launched a major attack on terror camps in Pakistan and PoK, in a befitting reply to the April 22 Pahalgam attack.

With terrorists gunning down 26 civilians, all men and mostly tourists, and the devastated wives of several of the victims becoming the face of the tragedy, the name "Operation Sindoor" was considered the appropriate moniker for the retaliatory exercise, sources said.

Arathy, daughter of N Ramachandran, who was one of the 26 people killed by terrorists in Pahalgam, said 'Operation Sindoor' was an apt name and brought some relief to those who lost their family members in the dastardly terror attack.

"It (Operation Sindoor) is an apt name...I hope Operation Sindoor teaches a lesson and makes them think twice before acting against India; hope it brings some relief to the families of those killed in front of them," she said while speaking to media in Kochi this morning.

Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba's base in Muridke. The military strikes were conducted under Operation Sindoor, two weeks after the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 civilians.