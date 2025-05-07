ETV Bharat / bharat

Explained | Why India Codenamed Its Operation After Sindoor And Its Significance In Indian Context

Hyderabad: In a strong response to the Pahalgam terror attack, the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes early on Wednesday on at least nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. The operation has been named "Operation Sindoor", a sacred symbol in Indian culture, associated with marriage.

'Sindoor' refers to the sacred red vermilion powder that Hindu married women wear in the (maang) parting of their hair. It is a sacred sign of marriage and the husband's presence in their lives. Widows do not wear 'Sindoor', making its presence a visible sign of a woman's married status.

The ritual of applying 'Sindoor' begins during the wedding ceremony, when the groom places it in the bride's hair parting as a mark of their union. In many communities, it is also associated with strength, energy, and feminine power, linked to the Goddess Shakti.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, many women lost their husbands, and with that, their 'Sindoor'. The operation's name, 'Sindoor', honours the widows of those slain in the Pahalgam attack.

The operation was named 'Operation Sindoor' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a tribute to the women who lost their husbands in the terror attack.

Defence Expert Captain Anil Gaur (retired) said that the operation was named to honour the women who lost their husbands in the Pahalgam terror attack and to honour those whose 'Sindoor' was wiped away by the terrorists.

He said, "Operation Sindoor is the action taken against those who erased the Sindoor of our sisters and mothers in Pahalgam on April 22. The Indian Air Force targeted Masood Azhar's major hideout in Bahawalpur, where a training camp and other terrorist camps were targeted.