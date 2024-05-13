ETV Bharat / bharat

Importance of Regional Parties Will Increase, Says BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 13, 2024, 1:12 PM IST

BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao has said that the importance of regional parties will rise after the Lok Sabha polls
File photo of BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao(ETV Bharat)

BRS chief and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao asserted the importance of regional parties in the country saying it will increase after the ongoing Lok Sabha polls. BRS is contesting the polls on his own in Telangana and is neither a part of the NDA nor the INDIA bloc.

KCR also felt that it is quite possible that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could step down from the position of the Prime Minister after turning 75.

"According to the Bharatiya Janata Party's own rule, after 75 years of age, nobody will take up any position. So, accordingly, (Narendra) Modi has to step down. It is quite possible. (However) It is up to the BJP people," quipped the former Telangana Chief Minister, who is currently an MLA.

According to KCR, the voting percentage should be a minimum of 65-70. The BRS led by KCR is fighting Lok Sabha elections on its own in Telangana and has fielded candidates on all 17 seats. BRS is at present neither a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the INDIA bloc, which is led by the Congress.

