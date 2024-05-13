Importance of Regional Parties Will Increase, Says BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao

Siddipet (Telangana): Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) supremo and former Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday asserted that the importance of regional parties will rise after the Lok Sabha polls.

Speaking to reporters after he cast his vote at a polling booth in the Siddipet district, K Chandrashekar Rao, popularly known as KCR said, "There is nothing like a bloc. Now, the importance of the regional parties will be on the rise (after the Lok Sabha Election). That is the situation which is forming in the country (increased role of regional parties), there is no doubt about it."

KCR also felt that it is quite possible that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could step down from the position of the Prime Minister after turning 75.

"According to the Bharatiya Janata Party's own rule, after 75 years of age, nobody will take up any position. So, accordingly, (Narendra) Modi has to step down. It is quite possible. (However) It is up to the BJP people," quipped the former Telangana Chief Minister, who is currently an MLA.

According to KCR, the voting percentage should be a minimum of 65-70. The BRS led by KCR is fighting Lok Sabha elections on its own in Telangana and has fielded candidates on all 17 seats. BRS is at present neither a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) nor the INDIA bloc, which is led by the Congress.