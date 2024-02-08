ICAI Announces CA Foundation Results, Ritika Gupta Ranks Top in Surat

Surat (Gujarat): The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results of the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation's December-January examination on February 7 in which Ritika Gupta topped, securing 352 marks out of 400. Vicky Patel and Jeet Meghwani, both ranked second by scoring 345 marks out of 400 in the exam.

The third position was secured by Prati Theravadiya, who scored 343 out of 400. Examinees worked hard for eight to 10 hours daily distancing themselves from social media to secure top ranks. Ritika Gupta said that she revised the syllabus patiently and also did not stay online on social media. Although her father is a businessman, she was interested in becoming a CA.

Vicky Patel, a resident of Valsad, who secured second rank in Surat, was preparing for CA by staying in a hostel in Surat due to his poor financial condition. Vicky said that his father died when he was studying in Class X and his mother supported the family by selling vegetables in Valsad. He has scored 99 marks out of 100 in Business Economics.

Jeet Magwani, who also ranked second with Vickt Patel, said his father and sister in the family are associated with the medical field. His father is a doctor while his sister is currently in her first year of medicine. However, he wanted to become a CA, and for this, he worked hard for eight to 10 hours daily.

Prapti Tarwadiya, who stood third, said that he lives in Valsad and it was difficult for him to come to Surat from Valsad every day. So, he prepared for CA online at home. He has cleared the foundation by studying online.

