Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Shikha Jain of Indore's Bengali Colony area has secured first position in the state and all India second rank in the Chartered Accountancy (CA) final examination. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA exam results for November 2022 session, on Tuesday.

Shikha has not taken any formal coaching for CA preparation and was guided by her elder sister Disha Jain who is also a CA. Shikha has scored 617 marks out of 800. Shikha completed her schooling at St. Arnold's School.

While talking to the media, Shikha said, "my sister is also a CA. I grew up watching her working hard to be a chartered accountant. When I passed class 12, I had already decided to pursue the same course. The journey wasn’t easy but with my sister’s guidance and family’s relentless support, I was able to clear the ICAI exam."

Shikha further said, "for the last six months, I used to study for at least eight to ten hours a day. I stopped using any social media and completely focused on my preparations. My family supported me throughout the time and never pressurised me for anything. My success is the result of consistent hard work. My sister was my source of inspiration and my parents always supported me in every decision."

Shikha did not take up any formal coaching for her preparation but only studied through books suggested by her elder sister and through some pre-recorded lectures available on the internet. Shikha also said, "social media is the biggest distraction in a student's life. It is a waste of time. If you want to succeed academically, you must quit social media and start focusing on your studies."

Upon being asked about her future plans, Shikha said, "I do not want to lose touch with books. I will either appear for CAT this year to pursue MBA from any of the IIMs or else I may prepare for the UPSC Civil Services exam to become an Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer."

In the examination held in November 2022, 65,291 students appeared in Group 1 of the CA Final. Out of this, 13,969 students cleared their examinations. In Group 2, 64,775 students appeared, out of which, 12,053 students got successful. A total of 29,242 students appeared in the examination for both groups. The pass percentage is 11.09 percent. A total of 12,825 students have cleared the CA examination across the country.