New Delhi: The Institute of Chartered Accountants on Thursday announced that the results of the CA Inter Examinations held in May 2022 will be released today. The candidates who attempted the CA Inter Examination may check their results on the official website of ICAI.

The results of the CA Inter Examination 2022 will be made available online as per the information shared on Twitter. The official notice regarding the CA Inter Result by ICAI has also been shared on the official website of the Institute of Chartered Accountants icai.nic.in. Students who appeared for the examination can check their scores by entering their application number and password.

However, the time of declaration of the result has not been made public. Students need to keep checking the official site for any updates on this matter.