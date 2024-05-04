Russian Grandmaster Garry Kasparov's jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi: 'Win from Raebareli first'

New Delhi: Russian Grandmaster Garry Kasparov took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has also been fielded from the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat alongside the Wayanad constituency. The world champion said, "traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top".

Kasparov's commented on the Congress MP came after Jairam Ramesh called the Wayanad MP “an experienced player of politics and chess" after Gandhi filed his nomination from Raebareli seat after days of suspense.

Kasparov was not commenting on Ramesh's tweet but to a “random thought" by a user on X (formerly known as Twitter). Responding to the post, Garry Kasparov said, "Traditional dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top!" followed with a laughter emoji.

The grandmaster, in another comment on a similar post by actor Ranvir Shorey said, "I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!"

Ramesh's post attributed Gandhi to be an experienced player of politics and chess. "The party leadership takes its decisions after much discussion and as part of a larger strategy. This single decision has befuddled the BJP, its supporters, and its sycophants. The BJP's self-proclaimed Chanakya, who used to talk about 'paramparagat seat' is now not sure how to respond," he added.

Gandhi mentioned Kasparov to be his favourite chess player, and described him as a "non-linear thinker" in the Congress video. Gandhi was fielded by the Congress from his mother's traditional Uttar Pradesh seat after she relocated to the Rajya Sabha, following days of speculation. Gandhi is set to face off against Congress deserter and three-time MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh in Raebareli.



On May 7, 2024, in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, voting for both seats will take place. Voting in Uttar Pradesh is being conducted in all seven rounds for 80 Lok Sabha seats.

At the age of 22, Kasparov became the youngest-ever undisputed world champion in 1985. He was the world number one for a record 255 weeks and is currently a political activist.