Hotel, Restaurant Bodies Exploring Options To Provide Discounts To Boost Voter Turnout

New Delhi: Various hotel and restaurant bodies across the country are exploring options to provide discounts on bills and bookings to boost voter turnout and encourage the people to exercise their voting rights in the Lok Sabha election 2024. In fact several individual tour operators are also joining this step with an aim to help increase voting percentage.

Talking about discounts on food bills to voters, Rakesh Roy, member of Prayagraj Hotels and Restaurants Owners Association, said, “We have already discussed over discount issues to be provided to voters. Our members are trying to make a proper plan regarding this. All the aspects of this have to be looked at before announcing the plan.”

Several local level restaurants are exploring the plans to fix the time frame to allow the discount on food bills to voters on the same day of voting or extend it for one or two days.

Expressing his views on planning to provide discounts during polling day, Garish Oberoi, president, Hotel and Restaurant Association of Northern India, said several hotel and restaurant owners want to help increase voting turnout in their respective areas.

“We are trying to chalk out a plan on how to implement this plan and how much time we should provide for voters to avail discounts. Once we prepare the detailed plan then we will execute it,” Oberoi said.

Echoing the similar sentiments, Deepak Choudhary, a tour operator, said around five tour operators have already announced voters will avail discount after voting in the Lok Sabha election. “The person who cast his/her vote will get a discount on the tour package. If a person claims a discount on booking then he/she has to produce a selfie with an ink mark on the finger as a proof of voting,” said Choudhary.

Besides this, several associations in Uttarakhand have announced special offers of 20 percent discount on food bills at hotels and restaurants for individuals who exercise their vote.

In a bid to encourage voter participation in the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for May 25, in Delhi, several hotel owners at Karol Bagh and Najafgarh areas in Delhi will provide a 20 percent discount to the voters casting their votes, Municipal Corporation of Delhi said.

This initiative aims to incentivize voters to actively participate in the democratic process and fulfill their civic duty. For which the public health department of Municipal Corporation of Delhi is approaching traders to ask if they can also come forward with enticing offers, MCD said.