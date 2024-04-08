Heatwave Prediction for Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka; Lightning in MP, Jharkhand

New Delhi: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted heatwaves over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, Telangana and Interior Karnataka while also predicted light to moderate rains, and hailstorms in east, central and peninsular India till April 9.

For the national capital Delhi which has been witnessing hot weather during the day time while nights and early mornings are quite cool, the IMD predicts clear weather for Delhi on Monday.

As per the weather office, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Rayalaseema, North Interior Karnataka, Telangana on 8 April. In Karnataka, heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over Belagavi, Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Gadag, Kalburgi, Haveri, Dharwad, Koppal, Raichur, Yadagiri, Ballari, Chitradurga, Davanagere and Vijayanagara districts on 8 April.

“Maximum Temperature very likely to gradually rise by 2-4°C over all the districts of north interior Karnataka and over Bengaluru Rural and Urban, Ramanagara, Shivamogga, Davanagere, Mysore, Mandya, Hassan and Tumkur districts of South Interior Karnataka during next 2 Days," the weather body said in its morning bulletin.

IMD has also predicted thunderstorms along with lightning and gusty winds over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada on Monday. "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning, hailstorm & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Marathwada; with lightning, hailstorm & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Gangetic West Bengal and Telangana; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Sub Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Assam & Meghalaya and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura; with lightning at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala & Mahe and Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam", said IMD.

Also, IMD has anticipated scattered to widespread light/moderate rainfall along by thunderstorms, lightning and breezy winds (30-50 kmph) over Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Marathwada, Vidarbha and Gangetic West Bengal during 7-11 April and Madhya Maharashtra during 9-11 April.