Health Ministry Closely Monitoring on Seasonal Influenza Cases: Centre

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that a few States like Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka and Punjab register maximum death due to seasonal influenza, the Union Health Ministry on Monday said that it is keeping a close watch on the situation in various States and UTs.

“The Ministry is keeping a close watch on the seasonal influenza situation in various States and UTs through the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) network on a real-time basis. Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza,” the health ministry said.

According to the government data in possession of ETV Bharat, India has registered a total of 2545 cases of seasonal influenza A (H1N1) and 77 deaths as on February 29 this year with maximum deaths reported in Punjab 27, Haryana 18, Rajasthan 12.

As per statistics, India registered 8125 cases in 2023 with 129 death cases due to seasonal influenza. Kerala 57, Maharashtra 32, Tamil Nadu 19 are the top three states with maximum casualties in 2023.

A total of 13202 cases were registered in 2022 with 410 deaths. AS many as 215 deaths were reported in Maharashtra in 2022 followed by Gujarat 71 and Punjab 42.

“Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. Since the 1st case of Influenza A H1N1 detected in 2009, every year, India witnesses two peaks of this seasonal influenza: one from Jan to March and other in post monsoon season. As of now there has been no abnormal alarming rise in cases of seasonal flu in any part of the country,” the ministry said.

Significantly, in view of reports regarding detection of avian influenza virus in cattle and milk in various States of USA, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel had conducted a video conferencing on Sunday to review the current situation of seasonal influenza with the State of Maharashtra.

Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Officers from ICMR Headquarters, ICMR-NIV Pune, CSU IDSP, State Surveillance Unit, District Surveillance Unit, Nashik and Health officials from Malegaon were present in the meeting.

It was informed by the experts that, with use of proper hygienic practices such as boiling of milk, proper cooking of meat at adequate temperature would help in preventing the virus transmission from the product (if the virus is present) to the human beings.

The ministry said that a near real time surveillance of cases of Influenza like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infections (SARI) presenting in OPDs and IPDs of health facilities is undertaken by IDSP, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) through the ICMR network of laboratories across the country.

The health ministry has also advised the State Governments for vaccination of health care workers dealing with H1N1 cases.

“As of now, the situation is under control and is being monitored by the ministry of Health and Family Welfare for seasonal and avian influenza viruses also,” the ministry said.