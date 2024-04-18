FS Vinay Kwatra to visit Dhaka to finalise PM Hasina's upcoming visit to India

New Delhi: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra is scheduled to visit Bangladesh this week, likely on April 20, Saturday. According to sources, his visit is a part of preparations for Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi.

During his visit, Kwatra will be meeting Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Hasina is scheduled to travel to New Delhi after the Lok Sabha election. The Foreign Secretary will also call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's foreign minister and his Bangladesh counterpart Masud Bin Momen.

Construction work of the Teesta water reservoir and dredging of the river, the situation prevailing in Myanmar and other issues of mutual interest are on the agenda of discussion during the bilateral talks.

New Delhi will invite the Bangladesh Prime Minister before her scheduled visit to China in July. According to sources, India has already sent a letter to PM Sheikh Hasina, requesting her to visit the country for discussions on numerous bilateral issues, including Teesta water sharing.

Foreign Minister of Bangladesh, Dr Hasan Mahmud visited New Delhi in February this year, during which he met Minister of External Affairs of India (MEA), S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval.

They primarily discussed areas of future engagement in line with the national development goals of the two countries, including the visions of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and “Smart Bangladesh 2041.

It was his first bilateral visit to India as Foreign Minister since Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina came back to power for the fourth consecutive term.

According to the MEA, the two ministers reviewed the progress in wide-ranging areas of bilateral relations, including cross-border connectivity, economic and development partnership, cooperation in defense and security, power, energy, water resources and people-to-people exchanges.

The visit was a reflection of the high importance and priority both countries attach to their bilateral relationship.

It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, visited Bangladesh in March 2021 to join the celebrations of the Golden Jubilee of the Independence of Bangladesh, the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The visit at that time symbolised the partnership of half a century between India and Bangladesh that has strengthened, matured and evolved as a model for bilateral relations for the entire region.

During his visit then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted that 'Bangabandhu' (Friend of Bengal) Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, one of the greatest leaders of modern times, will be remembered for his courage and indelible contribution to Bangladesh’s emergence as a sovereign country.

He also recalled the contribution of 'Bangabandhu' in nurturing peace, security and development in the region.

PM Sheikh Hasina thanked India for conferring Gandhi Peace Prize for the year 2020 on Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in recognition of his outstanding contributions towards Bangladesh's social, economic and political transformation through non-violent and other Gandhian methods.