Official Dies in Fire at Income Tax CR Building in Delhi

By PTI

Published : May 14, 2024, 4:44 PM IST

Updated : May 14, 2024, 9:05 PM IST

There was no reported casualty. The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters.
An official died after a massive fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building here on Tuesday The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters.

New Delhi: A 46-year-old man working as office superintendent died after a massive fire broke out inside the Income Tax CR Building here on Tuesday, police said. According to the police, they received a PCR call in the afternoon regarding fire on the third floor in the CR Building in ITO area.

"The Fire Department and police personnel rushed to the site. The fire was brought under control and total seven people were rescued from there. A 46-year-old man was found unconscious and later he was declared dead at hospital. He was working as an office superintendent," a senior police officer said, adding that forensic teams were at the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services said that seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued and one person, who received minor injuries, was rushed to a nearby hospital. The fire broke out in the building located opposite the old Police Headquarters, which is still occupied by the force for some of its units.

"We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order," officials of the DFS said. According to some videos which turned up on social media, the occupants of the building took shelter on a window ledge while escaping the fire. The firefighters helped them get down through ladders.

"I got an information at 4 pm that total seven people -- five men and two women -- were rescued safely by DFS from the third floor of the building. The process of dousing flames completely is still going on," DFS chief Atul Garg said. "As the firefighters reached the spot, they evacuated the building. We had to use gas mask due to toxic fumes, but all those who were in the building were rescued safely. We have informed the local police of the area for further investigation into the matter to know the actual cause of the fire," Garg said. P

