FADA Initiates Customer Experience Index Study across 26 Cities

New Delhi: The Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) has initiated an ambitious Customer Experience Index (CEI) study across 26 cities in the country. The comprehensive study will target the passenger vehicles category, including Hatchbacks, Sedans, SUVs/ MPVs, EVs and luxury vehicles, told Vinkesh Gulati, chairman of FADS’s research and academy to ETV Bharat on Monday.

“During the study, a detailed questionnaire will be provided to 8,000 participants across 26 cities to capture their insights. This includes seven metropolitan areas, sixteen tier-2 cities and three tier-3 locations, ensuring an inclusive data set that spans the diverse Indian landscape,” he said.

The FADA, the apex body working for the interests of India’s automobile retail sector, has teamed up with Frost & Sullivan, a growth pipeline company to spearhead the ambitious study. This project aims to meticulously analyse various aspects of the customer journey, emphasising sales, after-sales service and product quality across the passenger vehicles spectrum. The study is likely to be completed by August.

“Launching of this study makes a significant milestone in our continuous effort to deeply understand and meet the evolving needs of automobile consumers. FADA remains dedicated to deploying its collective expertise for the betterment of the entire automobile industry,” said FADA president Manish Raj Singhania. He said that over the past three years, FADA has conducted the Dealer Satisfaction Survey (DSS) and recently launched a specialised DSS focusing on finance and insurance.

“Now by incorporating this customer experience index survey, we are broadening our analytical scope to encompass all facts of the Indian automobile ecosystem, thereby providing a comprehensive voice and strategic vision for all stakeholders. Partnering with Frost and Sullivan not only enhances this study’s credibility, but also amplifies our commitment to advancing the industry,” said Singhania. The FADA is also planning to initiate a similar customer experience index study on two-wheelers.