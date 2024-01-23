ETV Bharat Kerala bags Legislature Book Festival's Best Reporting Online Award

Thiruvananthapuram: ETV Bharat Kerala portal bagged the second Kerala Legislature International Book Festival's best reporting award in the online category. Speaker AN Shamseer announced the award for best reporting at a press conference held at the Assembly Media Room on Tuesday.

The award will include a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a certificate, however, the award distribution date will be announced later. The second edition of the Kerala Legislature International Book Festival was organised on November 1-7, 2023, in the Legislative Assembly Hall. The awards will be conferred on print, visual, audio and online media for the best coverage of the book festival.

The media award winners were selected by the Selection Committee comprising Kerala Media Academy Chairman RS Babu as Chairman and former Legislative Assembly Secretary AN Basheer as Convener. Meanwhile, in the book festival, 'Metro Vaartha' bagged the award for print media, Media One for visual media and Red FM for audio media.

Similarly, 'Kalakaumudi' reporter BV Arun Kumar earned the award for reporting, The New Indian Express photographer Deepu BP for photography and Mathrubhumi News senior cameraman Prem Shashi S also clinched an award in the book festival.

" class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data=" ">

Read More