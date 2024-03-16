EC Lok Sabha Polls Schedule: Poll Panel Skips J&K Assembly Elections Yet Again

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 8 minutes ago

Chief Election Commisioner Rajiv Kumar addressing a presser to announce Lok Sabha election schedule in New Delhi on Saturday March 17, 2024

Addressing a presser in New Delhi to announce Lok Sabha election schedule in New Delhi on Saturday, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who announced the schedule for the assmembly elections and by-elections along the Lok Sabha elections, skipped the schedule for the much awaited Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections even as the ertswhile state has been awaiting an elected government since 2018 now.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission, which on Saturday March 16 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, skipped a mere mention of the much awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir awaits an elected democratic government since 2018 when President's rule was imposed in the erstwhile state after the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba Mufti led BJP-PDP coalition government.

On Aug 5, 2019, the BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and downgraded it into two union territories-Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

  • " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="">

The erstwhile state was deprived of grassroots representatives on Jan 9 this year when the five-year term of the elected grassroots bodies expired.

Ahead of the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the ECI should play its role in restoring democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and announce dates for both Parliament as well as assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said that he had “no expectations from the Election Commission” asking the commission to play its role as part of its mission of maintaining democracy.

As the EC omitted the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the NC Vice President took a dig at both the BJP government at the Centre and the Election Commission. Taking to X after the ECI presser, Omar wrote, "So much for “One Nation One Election”. The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due".

  1. Read more: Lok Sabha Election Dates 2024 Live Updates: Election Commission Announces Poll Schedule
  2. J&K final electoral rolls published; 2.31 lakh new voters added
  3. Election Commission should hang its head in shame: Omar Abdullah on absence of elected govt in J&K

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Summer Is Here: How Much Water You Should Drink Daily

In An Era of Automatic Mode, Indians Still Choose Manual Cars; Here's Why

Punjab: Replica of Statue Of Liberty On House Roof of NRI in Jalandhar

Chamba Handkerchief Worth Rs 1 Lakh, What Is Its Specialty?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.