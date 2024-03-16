EC Lok Sabha Polls Schedule: Poll Panel Skips J&K Assembly Elections Yet Again

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): The Election Commission, which on Saturday March 16 announced the schedule for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, skipped a mere mention of the much awaited assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir awaits an elected democratic government since 2018 when President's rule was imposed in the erstwhile state after the BJP withdrew support from the Mehbooba Mufti led BJP-PDP coalition government.

On Aug 5, 2019, the BJP government at the Centre abrogated Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state and downgraded it into two union territories-Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The erstwhile state was deprived of grassroots representatives on Jan 9 this year when the five-year term of the elected grassroots bodies expired.

Ahead of the Election Commission of India's announcement of the Lok Sabha election schedule, former J&K Chief Minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Saturday said that the ECI should play its role in restoring democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and announce dates for both Parliament as well as assembly polls in the Union Territory.

Talking to reporters in Srinagar, Omar said that he had “no expectations from the Election Commission” asking the commission to play its role as part of its mission of maintaining democracy.

As the EC omitted the schedule for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, the NC Vice President took a dig at both the BJP government at the Centre and the Election Commission. Taking to X after the ECI presser, Omar wrote, "So much for “One Nation One Election”. The EC is unable to conduct assembly polls in J&K with the general election even when they acknowledge that elections are due".