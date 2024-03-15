DGCA Releases Feb Data: Domestic Traffic up 4.8% on-Year, Indigo Leading Market Share

New Delhi: Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January- February 2024 stood at 257.78 lakhs as against 246.11 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year thereby registering an annual growth of 4.74 per cent and monthly growth of 4.80 per cent, data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on March 15 shows.

IndiGo — the airline with the largest market, share leads with 60.1 per cent market share, though it was 60.2 per cent in January followed by Air India at the second spot with 12.8 per cent, a hike if compared to its January share which stood at 12.2 per cent.

The market share of Akasa Air stood at 4.5 per cent in February showing no changes if compared to last month while the market share of Spice Jet dipped to 5.2 per cent as compared to 5.6 per cent in the previous month. Vistara and SpiceJet were the airlines with maximum passenger load factors (PLF) in January this year, as per the DGCA.

The overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for February 2024 has been 0.90 per cent while it was 3.67 per cent the previous month. Zooom Airlines, earlier called Zoom Air recorded the highest cancellation rate of 7.69 per cent, followed by Flybig, a regional airline based in Gurugram (Haryana) with 7.41 per cent, Alliance Air with 3.83 per cent, Spicejet with 1.54 per cent, Indigo with 0.84 per cent and others.

Among the reasons behind cancellations, the weather remained the paramount factor with a share of 58.6 per cent followed by technical (19.7 per cent), 13.4 per cent Miscellaneous, Operational 6.8 per cent and Commercial 1.5 per cent.

During February 2024, a total of 791 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for February 2024 has been around 0.63. The major reasons for complaints are flight problem-related with 37.8 per cent, followed by Baggage which stood at 19 per cent, 16.3 per cent, refund and others.

AIX Connect was the most punctual airline operating in India in February 2024, as per the data with 73.5 per cent at the four metro airports – New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Mumbai followed by Akasa Air (72.89), IndiGo (72.7)and Vistara (67.4).

According to the DGCA data, a total of 917 passengers were affected by delayed boarding and an amount of Rs 78.19 lakhs was spent by the airlines as compensation and facilities.

In the cancellations category, 29,143 passengers were impacted and Rs 99.96 lakhs was spent by the carriers as compensation and facilities. Around 1,55,387 passengers were impacted by flight delays in January 2024 and received compensation of Rs 222.11 lakhs.

Read More