Delhi Excise Case: Court Sends BRS Leader Kavitha to CBI Custody till April 15

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

Updated : Apr 12, 2024, 5:22 PM IST

Bharat Rasthra Samithi leader Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who is daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been sent to CBI custody in the Delhi excise policy scam case till April 15. Kavitha is accused of being involved in the Rs 100 crore kickbacks case relating to the Delhi liquor case.

New Delhi : Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court sent BRS leader K Kavita to CBI custody till April 15. The investigating agency had sought remand for five days on Friday. On which the court of Special Judge Kaveri Baweja issued the latest order after hearing the arguments of both the parties. CBI had arrested Kavitha on 11 April in the Delhi excise policy case.

According to officials, the CBI has booked Kavitha under section 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with section 477-A (falsification of accounts) and section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act (offence relating to giving bribe to a public servant).

According to ED, which has earlier arrested Kavitha in the same case, 33 percent profit reached the BRS leader through Indospirits. Kavitha was associated with the lobby South Group of liquor traders. Later, ED had sent two summons to Kavitha for questioning, but she ignored it and did not appear, after which she was arrested in a raid.

On Friday, CBI arrested Kavitha, who is former Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, in the money laundering case related to Delhi liquor scam. CBI arrested her in Tihar Jail and presented her in Rouse Avenue Court today. CBI told the court that in the Rs 100 crore kickbacks case relating to Delhi excise policy, Kavitha played a role. CBI has asked for 5 days' remand to interrogate Kavita.

CBI had interrogated K Kavita in Tihar Jail on 6 April. Kavita is in judicial custody since March 26. As soon as she is taken into remand, the CBI will take her to the headquarters, where the Anti Corruption Branch team will interrogate her. In this money laundering case, the allegation is that Rs 100 crore was paid to the Aam Aadmi Party.

What happened so far:

  • On March 15, ED had arrested K Kavitha from Hyderabad
  • On March 16, Rouse Avenue Court sent him to ED remand till March 23
  • On March 23, the court had extended his ED custody till March 26
  • On March 26, Kavita was sent to Tihar in judicial custody
  • Kavitha is in judicial custody till 23rd April
