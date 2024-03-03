Congress government has no moral right to stay in power in Himachal Pradesh: LoP Jairam Thakur

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh): Amidst the ongoing political crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur on Sunday said it seems that it is difficult for the Congress to stay in power.

"The Congress government has no moral right to stay in power because of the infighting. In such a situation, anything can happen and workers should be prepared," Jairam Thakur, who is also the BJP leader, said during the 'Tridev' conference here.

"The ministers are running away from attending the Cabinet meeting. MLAs inside the Legislative Assembly are against the (state) government. Anything can happen in such a situation," maintained Thakur.

59-year-old Thakur, himself a former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the BJP was moving ahead in the entire country under the PM.

Jairam Thakur addressed BJP workers during the conference ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. "The workers have an important contribution to strengthen the saffron party. The job of the workers is to ensure that the party fares well at all the booths. You must get the maximum number of citizens to vote in favour of the BJP," he said a day after the BJP released a list of 195 candidates for the Lok Sabha polls.

He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will get blessings from all booths. "In this Lok Sabha election, BJP will aim to win all the seats in Himachal Pradesh and the booth-level workers have the biggest contribution in achieving this goal. Workers should make the public aware of the schemes of the Central government. I am confident that the people of the hill state will give their blessings to the Prime Minister," added Thakur.

Recently, there was a scare for the Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu-led Himachal Pradesh government after state Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh had resigned. However, later Vikramaditya took his resignation back after intervention by Congress central observers including Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.