Congress fields senior leaders in campaign along with Priyanka Gandhi in Amethi and Rae Bareli

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): To win the two key Lok Sabha seats of Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seat, this time Congress has entrusted the responsibility to several key leaders.

While the grand old party has fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, it has given a ticket to Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi. On the day of Rahul Gandhi's nomination, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi herself had announced that she would be in Amethi and Rae Bareli till May 18, the last day of the election campaign.

The grand old party made former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as the observer of Amethi Lok Sabha and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel as the observer of Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat. It has also roped in services of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in the battle of Rae Bareli.

Shivakumar reached Rae Bareli on Tuesday to strengthen Rahul Gandhi's election campaign. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge is also reaching Rae Bareli on Wednesday, May 15. Voting in Amethi and Rae Bareli will take place on May 20.

According to the information released by KC Venugopal, General Secretary, Organization of All India Congress Committee (AICC), star campaigners will be sent till May 18 for Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha election campaign.

On May 17, there is to be a joint rally of Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi chief Akhilesh Yadav in both the Lok Sabha constituencies. Former Rajasthan Minister Sachin Pilot has campaigned here on Tuesday, May 14.

Senior leader from Bihar Pappu Yadav, after finishing his election campaign, has reached Rae Bareli and Amethi to campaign in support of Congress candidates, while Aam Aadmi Party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Sing, AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are also likely to campaign at both the places.

Rajya Sabha members Pramod Tiwari, Rajya Sabha Imran Pratapgarhi, former MLC Deepak Singh are working together with the party workers at the grassroots level.

It is understood that Samajwadi Party has also instructed its influential leaders to continuously participate in the election campaign with Congress on these two seats.

Vice Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Congress Media Department, Dr. Manish Hindavi along with his entire team of spokespersons has been camping in these two Lok Sabha seats for the last 10 days.

Sources said that Congress Party has taken lessons from the 2019 election strategy. Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson CP Rai said the party has again adopted its old pattern in Rae Bareli and Amethi Lok Sabha seat.

Accordingly, on May 8, when Priyanka Gandhi reached Rae Bareli and Amethi for election campaign, first of all she met over 3,000 grassroots workers.

Sources also said that Bhupesh Baghel and Ashok Gehlot are giving day to day updates to Priyanka Gandhi and are conveying her message to the party cadre.