'Not Just a Document': Rahul after Congress CEC discusses Manifesto, Candidates for LS Polls

New Delhi: The Congress' Central Election Committee (CEC) on Tuesday held deliberations on the party's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The CEC meeting headed by party chief Mallikarjun Kharge was attended by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi and other members of the panel. Sources said candidates from states of Karnataka, Telangana, Puducherry, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat were discussed during the meeting, besides candidates for assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh and Sikkim.

A total of around 60 to 70 Lok Sabha candidates were discussed during the meeting. The Congress has so far announced 82 candidates for the seven-phase Lok Sabha polls beginning April 19.

Shortly after the meeting, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said there was in-depth discussion on the party's manifesto "including our 5 Nyayas and 25 Guarantees".

"Today in the Congress Working Committee meeting, there was an in-depth discussion on the party's manifesto including our 5 Nyayas and 25 Guarantees. Through Bharat Jodo Yatra and Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, we continuously went among the people from village to village, street to street and heard the 'voice of the country'. We got to know and understand closely the injustice being done to the people and the struggles of their lives," Gandhi said in a post on X.

He added that Congress manifesto and guarantees are "not just documents" but a roadmap "derived from dialogue with crores of countrymen, which is going to change the lives of every section of the society through employment revolution and empowered participation".

"We will go among the farmers, youth, workers, women and the underprivileged with the pledge of 5 Nyaya and contest the elections directly on the real issues related to the lives of the people. The guarantees of Congress are a resolve to bring prosperity in the lives of the countrymen," Gandhi said.