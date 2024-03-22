Comparing PM Modi with Aurangzeb "An Insult to the Nation": Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has criticized the opposition for comparing Prime Minister Modi with Aurangzeb, stating it's an insult to the nation. "It's very unfortunate that the PM who has fulfilled Balasaheb's dream of Ram Mandir has been compared with Aurangzeb. It's an insult to the nation, and people will give them a befitting reply in the election," he said.

Shinde further stated, "PM Modi has fulfilled Balasaheb Thackeray's dream by revoking Article 370. Yet, they are still comparing PM Modi to the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb." Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, had compared Modi to Aurangzeb. He stated that Shivaji was born in Maharashtra and Aurangzeb in Gujarat. He also claimed that Dahod, the birthplace of the Mughal ruler, was not very far from where PM Modi was born.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was speaking at a press conference in Worli, Mumbai. The news conference took place after Shinde finished a meeting with his party members and leaders of Shiv Sena from all over the state, including MLAs, MPs, and Ministers. This was the first party meeting after the election dates were announced by ECI.

As per party sources, CM Shinde told his MLAs to work hard in the upcoming election, as that will determine their progress in the party. "The upcoming elections will be the real test, effort should be taken by MLAs in their respective constituencies to work hard in these elections, this will determine your progress, and accordingly, you will get a ticket to the State Assembly elections," he said as per source.

Neelam Gorhe, senior party leader and chairperson of Legislative Council, speaking to ANI said, in the meeting, Chief Minister Shinde guided the party members on their conduct for the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

"In today's meeting, CM Shinde has instructed us to follow all the dos and don'ts. Seat-sharing decisions will be taken in the coming days, and senior leaders will announce them. We have to take our work to the people," Gorhe said.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra will be held in five phases on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4.