Commonwealth Day - Honouring Queen Victoria

Hyderabad: The Commonwealth Day every year is celebrated on May 24 in India. The day is celebrated by all the countries that were once British colonies. Commonwealth Day is celebrated on different dates around the world.

History of the Commonwealth Day: Empire Day, which was first observed to honour Queen Victoria's birthday in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, is linked to the history of Commonwealth Day. Empire Day was observed after Queen Victoria's death in 1901, although its meaning changed over time.

The name Commonwealth Day was changed in 1958 to more accurately represent the evolving character of the Commonwealth and its focus on collaboration and respect between its member nations. Commonwealth Day celebrates Queen Victoria of England. She was born on May 24, 1819.

The United Kingdom, Australia and Canada celebrate it on the 2nd Monday in March. On May 24th, India celebrates it along with countries like Belize.

Significance: The purpose of Commonwealth Day is to commemorate the common history, diversity, and shared values among the Commonwealth's member states. It's a chance to consider how crucial cooperation and teamwork are in addressing global issues and advancing prosperity and security.

Some Facts About the Commonwealth Day: