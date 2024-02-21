Chhattisgarh: Home Minister Vijay Sharma Announces CBI Probe into Biranpur Violence

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Chhattisgarh Home Minister Vijay Sharma has announced a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Biranpur violence that broke out in Bemetra in the state.

BJP MLA Ishwar Sahu raised the issue of Biranpur violence in the Chhattisgarh Legislative Assembly. Ishwar Sahu said members of a special community killed his son Bhuvaneshwar Sahu on April 8, 2023 in Biranpur. "The angry crowd had used several weapons," he said.

Ishwar Sahu said that after the incident he was assured of a CBI investigation. "But so far no steps have been taken in this direction. If I could not get justice, then how will I give justice to the people of the area?," he added.

Home Minister Vijay Sharma replied to Ishwar Sahu and assured that the deceased will get justice. "We will take necessary steps," the Home Minister said an announced a CBI probe into it.

It is understood that only 12 people were arrested in this case. Meanwhile, Vijay Sharma, who is also the Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister, spoke briefly about communal violence and said that it is a wonderful coincidence that Bhuvaneshwar's father reached the House fighting for justice for his son's murder.

"So far 12 accused have been arrested. A 13-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed and the case is being investigated. But today I announce in the House that the incident will be investigated by CBI," Sharma added.

Senior BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar said that two people from a special community in the area were also killed in 2023. "Will the CBI probe also include this," he asked.

Meanwhile, the Opposition Congress targeted the Chhattisgarh government over CBI investigation of Biranpur violence. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said the BJP and Vijay Sharma made a lot of noise before the elections regarding the Biranpur violence.

"This decision was to be taken in the first meeting of the cabinet. The government does not trust its own police, this is a shameful situation. The victim who is himself a public representative drew attention. Then it was announced. We have seen the consequences of the CBI investigation, it will remain an announcement. It shows the failure of the government. The MLA does not expect justice from his government," added Baghel.

On 8th April 2023, there was a violent clash between two communities in Biranpur of Bemetra. Bhuvaneshwar Sahu was killed in it. After the violent clashes, Vishwa Hindu Parishad called Chhattisgarh bandh on April 10. On April 11, two more bodies were found in Biranpur. Ishwar Sahu defeated then Chhattisgarh minister Ravindra Chaubey in the election.