Chhattisgarh Actor Manoj Rajput Accused of Rape and Sexual Assault, Arrested

Durg (Chhattisgarh): Actor-director-producer Manoj Rajput, hailing from Chhattisgarh, has been arrested on Friday for allegedly raping a girl and engaging in unnatural sexual activities, police said on Friday.

A senior police official said the victim in her complaint has stated that the accused had been coercing her into marriage for 12 years, all the while subjecting her to sexual assault.

According to police, the victim lodged a complaint at the Bhilai GRP police station, following which Manoj Rajput was apprehended. "A girl has come forward alleging that actor Manoj Rajput has been exploiting her sexually under the pretext of marriage since 2011. He threatened her dire consequences if she narrated her ordeal," police added.

"The incident took place when the survivor resided in Bhilai Railway Colony. The rape and exploitation continued until 2023. Following the victim's complaint, we have apprehended the accused," said Rajkumar, the Bhilar GRP police station in-charge.

A case under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and section 376 (rape) of the IPC has been registered in this regard, the police official said. It is understood that the survivor was a minor at the time of sexual assault.

Meanwhile, Manoj Rajput, on his part, claimed that he was being framed. Police said they are probing the matter.