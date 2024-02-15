Half-Naked Body of Woman Recovered in Malda; Second Case Reported in 15 Days

Malda (West Bengal): Just 15 days after a minor girl was murdered in Malda, a half-naked body of a 25-year-old young woman was recovered by farmers in a cornfield just 200 meters away from her house in Bhuttakhet on Thursday, raising serious questions on women's safety in the region.

Family members and villagers alleged the woman was gang-raped before being killed to death. The family has registered a case of unusual death at the Mothabari Police Station. Police rushed to the spot after receiving information about the body and sent it for post-mortem and is awaiting report. The police is investigating to find out the motif of the murder.

Sources said that the lower part of the body was uncovered and there were cut marks on the entire body. Even private parts were injured, police sources confirmed. The deceased, although married, did not live with her husband and had no children, police said.

The father of the deceased woman is an agricultural worker by profession and the family was economically poor, police said. The woman's mother said everything was fine till yesterday and there was no signs of any violence. "Yesterday we celebrated Saraswati Puja in our village with great fanfare. Villagers were dancing at the puja mandaps," she added.

She said that her daughter was elated during the celebrations. "The last time I saw her, she was on her way to the washroom yesterday evening. At night, my son started looking for her to share a bowl of khichuri he had bought from the market but she could not be found anywhere," the woman added. Despite searching for her all night, she was missing.

In the morning, farmers found her body in the cornfield and informed us, the mother said. Police sources said that there were rumours doing the rounds that the woman had broken all ties with her husband and returned to her father's house.