Woman Gang-Raped in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, Accused Held

Jashpur (Chhattisgarh): A woman was allegedly gang-raped in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur, the police said on Saturday. The incident took place in the city police station area, they said. “On February 15, a woman was returning with her husband after a walk. Her husband asked his wife to go home alone as he had some work. On her way, two people allegedly raped her. When the victim’s husband reached the spot, he killed one of the accused by hitting him with a log to save his wife,” Jashpur Superintendent of Police (SP) Shashi Mohan Singh said.

At the same time, the other accused fled the spot. The woman lodged a complaint of a gang rape on February 16 with the police. Based on a complaint, the rape accused and the victim’s husband have been arrested under relevant Sections, the SP said. A case has been registered against the rape accused and the victim's husband, he said. An investigation into the matter is underway, the SP added.