Chaitra Navratri 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals and Tradition

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Apr 9, 2024, 8:26 AM IST

Updated : Apr 9, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

Chaitra Navratri 2024 Date, Significance, Rituals and Vibrant Tradition

During these nine days, Goddess Durga and her various forms, symbolising the victory of good over evil, are worshipped in all her colour and candour. The festival begins on April 9 (Tuesday) and will culminate on April 17, the day of Ram Navami.

Hyderabad: Navratri, an auspicious occasion celebrating 'nine nights', is a vibrant festival observed with devotion and fervour across India and among Hindu community worldwide. Chaitra Navratri, celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra (March-April), is steeped in traditions and spiritual importance.

During these nine days, Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil, are worshipped. The festival begins on April 9 (Tuesday) and will continue till April 17. Chaitra Navratri also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India.

Importance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri, considered an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing, resurgence, and seeking the blessings of the divine, is a big draw in north India. Devotees take heart from the epic fight and victory of Goddess Durga, who is epitomised as light over darkness, righteousness over wickedness and ignorance.

Each day of Navratri is also linked with a specific colour, which vary from region to region but commonly include red, yellow, orange, pink, purple and white. Devotees wear attire corresponding to the day's colour as a mark of devotion.

Rituals followed during Navratri

Devotees observe a number of rituals during Chaitra Navratri. Some features are fasting, prayer, meditation and attending elaborate ceremonies at temples dedicated to Goddess Durga. Each day is associated with the nine different forms of the Goddess, known as Navadurga. The goddess symbolises various virtues and aspects of feminine energy.

These nine forms are Ma Shailputri, Ma Brahmacharini, Ma Chandraghanta, Ma Kushmanda, Ma Skandamata, Ma Katyayani, Ma Kaalratri, Ma Mahagauri and Ma Siddhidatri.

Culmination of Chaitra Navratri

Ram Navami, the ninth day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, brings curtains down on the nine-day festival. Special prayers, hymns, and offerings are some hallmarks of the penultimate day. Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual fulfilment.

Last Updated :Apr 9, 2024, 8:59 AM IST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

Explained: Election Duty Exemption - The Four Options Govt Employees Can Use

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.