Chaitra Navratri 2024: Date, Significance, Rituals and Tradition

Hyderabad: Navratri, an auspicious occasion celebrating 'nine nights', is a vibrant festival observed with devotion and fervour across India and among Hindu community worldwide. Chaitra Navratri, celebrated in the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra (March-April), is steeped in traditions and spiritual importance.

During these nine days, Goddess Durga and her various forms, representing the triumph of good over evil, are worshipped. The festival begins on April 9 (Tuesday) and will continue till April 17. Chaitra Navratri also marks the beginning of the Hindu New Year in many parts of India.

Importance of Chaitra Navratri

Chaitra Navratri, considered an auspicious time for spiritual cleansing, resurgence, and seeking the blessings of the divine, is a big draw in north India. Devotees take heart from the epic fight and victory of Goddess Durga, who is epitomised as light over darkness, righteousness over wickedness and ignorance.

Each day of Navratri is also linked with a specific colour, which vary from region to region but commonly include red, yellow, orange, pink, purple and white. Devotees wear attire corresponding to the day's colour as a mark of devotion.

Rituals followed during Navratri

Devotees observe a number of rituals during Chaitra Navratri. Some features are fasting, prayer, meditation and attending elaborate ceremonies at temples dedicated to Goddess Durga. Each day is associated with the nine different forms of the Goddess, known as Navadurga. The goddess symbolises various virtues and aspects of feminine energy.

These nine forms are Ma Shailputri, Ma Brahmacharini, Ma Chandraghanta, Ma Kushmanda, Ma Skandamata, Ma Katyayani, Ma Kaalratri, Ma Mahagauri and Ma Siddhidatri.

Culmination of Chaitra Navratri

Ram Navami, the ninth day celebrated as the birth anniversary of Lord Rama, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, brings curtains down on the nine-day festival. Special prayers, hymns, and offerings are some hallmarks of the penultimate day. Devotees seek blessings for prosperity, happiness, and spiritual fulfilment.