Centre extends AFSPA in 8 districts, 21 police stations of Nagaland for 6 months

By ANI

Published : Mar 28, 2024, 9:20 AM IST

The Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant and enter or search premises without a warrant. Following this, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has announced a notification mentioning that the AFSPA has been extended in the eight districts of Nagaland for over six months with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier.

New Delhi: The Central government has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958, in eight districts and 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland, declaring them as 'disturbed areas' for a period of six months with effect from April 1 this year, unless withdrawn earlier.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) made the announcement through a notification mentioning that the AFSPA has been extended for the next six months in Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts of Nagaland.

Besides, the AFSPA has been extended in the areas falling within the jurisdiction of 21 police stations in five districts of Nagaland-- six police stations each in Zunheboto and Mokokchung districts; five police stations in Kohima; three police stations in Wokha; and Yanglok police station in Longleng district.

These 21 police stations comprise Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima district; Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung district; Yanglok police station in Longleng district; Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha district; and Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto district.

Dimapur, Niuland, Chumoukedima, Mon, Kiphire, Noklak, Phek and Peren districts in Nagaland and the areas in Nagaland falling within the jurisdiction of i) Khuzama, Kohima North, Kohima South, Zubza and Kezocha police stations in Kohima District; ii) Mangkolemba, Mokokchung-I, Longtho, Tuli, Longchem and Anaki 'C' police stations in Mokokchung District; iii) Yanglok police station in Longleng District; iv) Bhandari, Champang and Ralan police stations in Wokha District; and v) Ghatashi, Pughoboto, Satakha, Suruhuto, Zunheboto and Aghunato police stations in Zunheboto District, are declared as 'disturbed area' under Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 for a period of six months with effect from April 1, 2023, unless withdrawn earlier," reads the notification.

The Centre took the step following a further review of the law and order situation in the state of Nagaland. Earlier, the Central Government in the exercise of the powers conferred by Section 3 of the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (28 of 1958) had declared eight districts and 21 Police Stations in five other districts of the state of Nagaland as 'disturbed area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023.

The AFSPA empowers security forces to arrest a person without a warrant, enter or search premises without a warrant along with some other actions.

