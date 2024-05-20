CBI Files Case against a Person in Alleged Online Sexual Abuse of Minor Girl from Australia

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against a person from Madhya Pradesh's Indore for allegedly online sexual abuse and intimidation of a minor girl from Australia, the central probe agency said on Monday.

The CBI had received input from Interpol in this case. According to CBI officials, the accused, identified as Ankur Shukla, allegedly befriended the minor girl on a social media platform.

"During the conversation with the minor girl, the accused allegedly groomed her into sending objectionable images and videos to him," the CBI officials said.

Over a period of time when the minor girl was reluctant to share images and videos, the accused started threatening her that he would release her images and videos to her friends and family members, following which she became afraid and continued sharing the videos and images under duress, the CBI said in a media statement.

Later, the victim blocked the accused on the social media platform. However, the accused again contacted the minor girl over another social media platform to further intimidate her, it said.

CBI developed the inputs by utilising its expertise to geolocate the accused and zero in on his exact whereabouts and also to gather evidence. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to the recovery of incriminating materials like computer hard disk and mobile phone, the central probe agency added.