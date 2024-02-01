Calligraphy Artist from Rajasthan Depicts Life of Mahatma Gandhi on Rice Grains

Jaipur: Micro-calligraphy and painting on rice grains is an old Indian tradition. This unique art has been aced by Neeru Chhabra, a resident of Rajasthan's Jaipur. Chhabra has depicted the life of Mahatma Gandhi on rice grains through his art. Speaking to ETV Bharat, Chhabra said, “I have tried to write Gandhiji's priceless thoughts through my art. These artworks depict the main events of Gandhiji's life from his birth to death. I have created artwork by writing about non-violence, religion and cottage industries. The things that Gandhiji had said about cottage industries have been depicted through artefacts."

Chhabra expressed a firm belief in Mahatma Gandhi's strong and principled views on various subjects, asserting that adopting Gandhiji's ideas would lead to the prosperity of the nation. Neeru echoed this sentiment, highlighting Gandhi's global recognition and emphasising the importance of honouring and respecting him.

Neeru also stressed the need to impart Gandhi's ideas to the younger generation, urging everyone to not only listen, but also implement his principles for the benefit of the nation. The overall message conveyed is a positive endorsement of Mahatma Gandhi's ideas as a valuable guide for the country's well-being.

Neeru Chhabra started micro-calligraphy on rice in 1984. She has made a record of writing 108 letters on a single grain of rice. Chhabra has also depicted the Namokar Mantra and Gayatri Mantra on rice. Chhabra said that she is working to convey the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi to the young generation in the form of artefacts.

She said that she has also had the opportunity to show her art to the President and Prime Minister of the country and abroad. She has also had the opportunity to participate in many fairs and exhibitions organised by the Central government and the State government.

Read More