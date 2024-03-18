Brother, Sister Tie Nuptial Knot to Avail Benefits of CM's Mass Marriage Scheme in UP

Maharajganj (Uttar Pradesh): In a bizarre incident, a youth tied the nuptial with his married sister. The incident came to light in the Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh. The incident shocked not only the people, but also the administration. The Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme Uttar Pradesh aims to benefit the economically poor sections. However, many fraudulent activities associated with this scheme are frequently coming to the fore.

A recent incident from Maharajganj district reveals how some people are misusing the scheme wherein the greed of getting money and household articles, some middlemen made brother and sister get married. It may be noted that under the Chief Minister Mass Marriage Scheme, married couples receive household items and a sum of Rs 35,000. On March 5, 38 couples entered into wedlock under the Chief Minister’s Mass Marriage Scheme in Lakshmipur block of Maharajganj.

During the mass marriage, some middlemen convinced a woman, who was married a year ago, to tie the nuptial knot yet again to avail the benefits of the scheme. However, on the day of the wedding, the groom did not turn up at the function hall where the mass marriages were being performed.

In a surprise development, the intermediaries urged the woman's brother to take the groom’s place and conducted the wedding between the siblings as per tradition. After learning about the incident, the Uttar Pradesh administration became alert. In the meantime, the Area Development Officer (BDO) of Maharajganj took immediate action to retrieve the household items and money that was granted to the couple.

On learning about the incident, BDO of Lakshmipur Amit Mishra sent Secretary Kaushalendra Kushwaha to the woman's house and took back all the household articles given on the occasion of the mass marriage. After the incident came to the notice of the district administration, this fraudulent marriage started making headlines in the media.

In this matter, BDO Lakshmipur Amit Mishra says that an investigation was conducted after receiving information about the incident. Based on the investigation, all the items given to the girl have been taken back, along with the money. District Magistrate Anunay Jha said that the matter would be investigated and action would be taken against whoever is found guilty.

