Blast in firecracker unit kills three people at Dakshina Kannada's Kukkedi village

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 28, 2024, 10:20 PM IST

Updated : Jan 28, 2024, 10:40 PM IST

Blast in fire cracker unit at Dakshina Kannada's Kukkedi village

A high intensity explosion in a firecracker manufacturing plant left three people dead in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district. Seven others were injured and they have been admitted to hospital. A fire that broke out in the factory caused the blast, sources said.

Mangaluru (Karnataka) : Three people died in a severe explosion that occurred in a firecrackers manufacturing unit in the Kukkedi village panchayat limits of Beltangady taluk of Dakshina Kannada district, Karnataka. This tragedy, which spread panic in the area, happened on Sunday evening, police sources said. Three people were charred to death while seven others were injured due to the high intensity of the blast.

The injured persons have been admitted to hospital. The local police and other authorities rushed to the spot on receiving the information about the explosion. The Basheer manufacturing plant is located under the Venur Police Station limits. On Sunday evening, while making explosives at the firecracker manufacturing unit, the fire accidentally broke out. This caused an explosion and, due to its severity, the bodies of the dead persons were shattered and thrown far away.

Apart from that, the deafening sound of the explosion was heard up to a distance of more than four kilometers. Following this, the local residents were scared and shocked. There is information that a total of nine workers were working at the unit at the time of the blast. On learning about the incident, the fire brigade and emergency services personnel reached the spot and extinguished the fire. The Venur police are investigating into the incident.

