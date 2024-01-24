'Another level or Many 'levels' of Cricket...' Anand Mahindra Shares Himachal Girls' Video

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 4:22 PM IST

Ananda Mahindra called it multiple cricket.

Anand Mahindra shared a video of girls playing cricket in the Himalayan State, on his X handle, taglining it as another or many 'levels' cricket. The video showed a wicket on what looked like a hilly village road and the rest of the field set only on onside on the subsequent terraces and a blacktop road.

Hyderabad: India is a cricket-loving nation and people all over the country play the sport whenever they get an opportunity to do so. The sport is played in different locations and it drives up the enthusiasm whenever it is played in an unusual location, never failing to amuse the onlookers.

A video of some girls playing cricket in the mountains in Himachal Pradesh has grabbed the limelight on the internet recently. The incident was captured in Himachal Pradesh where some kids are seen playing cricket on a declining series of hills. The act from them shows that even if the ground is unavailable, people who are interested in sports can find a suitable location to play.

Anand Mahindra shared the incident through a social media post tagging it as a multiple-level cricket.

"India takes cricket to another level. Or should I say many 'levels'..." he posted on his verified and brand authenticated X handle.

The video showed a girl hitting down deep midwicket on an onside-only ground where fielders were seen placed in the subsequent terraces going after the ball.

His post also got some reactions from other users and one user named ‘Jaise_Taise’ came up with a video where some players are seen playing the sport in fog where there is no visibility.

Another user ‘pakwakankar’ mentioned that the position 'deep mid wicket' is also redefined in the video.

Another user ‘Amit Mishra’ termed it to be cricket with altitude. Yes. We can definitely agree on this.

