AUS vs WI T20I series: Mitchell Marsh to Lead Australia Against West Indies; Pat Cummins Opts Out

By ETV Bharat Sports Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 3:36 PM IST

Brisbane: All-rounder Mitchell Marsh is all set to lead the Australian side in the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies, starting at Blundstone Arena in Hobart from February 9. All-rounder Glenn Maxwell has also been included in the squad while regular skipper Pat Cummins and pacer Mitchell Starc have opted out from the shortest format of the series.

Marsh has already captained his national side when they toured Rainbow Nation last year while wicket-keeper Matthew Wade took the reins of the side during the five-match series in India following the ODI World Cup in November and December.

After leading his side to its maiden World Test Championship and sixth ODI World Cup, Pat Cummins is a strong contender to lead Australia in the forthcoming T20 World Cup. Notably, Cummins is yet to lead the Kangaroos in the shortest format of cricket and is expected to return in the line-up for the next series in New Zealand.

The World Cup, to be held in the United States of America and the Caribbean, will take place in June and Australia have just three T20s against the West Indies and three more against New Zealand in the calendar between now and their opening match (v Oman on June 6).

It appears that the selectors have decided to give Adelaide Strikers captain Matt Short an extended run at opening the batting. Short has had another wonderful season for the Strikers and finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 541 runs.

Smith, however, expects to return to the format in New Zealand and wants to be the side's opener come June.

Maxwell has also been named in the squad after being rested from the ODI series while right-arm pacer Nathan Ellis, who was also withdrawn from the ODI squad due to injury, has also been named for the T20Is.

David Warner, who has recently announced his retirement from Tests and ODIs, will resume his place at the top of the order. The 37-year-old was player of the tournament in Australia's successful campaign in 2021 and would be keen to power his side to another trophy win.

The squad to face the Windies features eight members of the World Cup-winning team from the 2021 edition which was held in the United Arab Emirates. The squad will assemble in Hobart on February 7 ahead of the opening match of the season at Blundstone Arena on February 9.

Australia vs West Indies T20I Series schedule:
February 9: Blundstone Arena in Hobart 1.30 pm IST
February 11: Adelaide Oval in Adelaide 2.00 pm IST
February 13: Perth Stadium in Perth 4.30 pm IST

Australia T20I squad:
Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad:
Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas

TAGGED:

AUS vs WI T20I seriesMitchell MarshPat CumminsGlenn Maxwell

