BJP Government Has Done Politics of Lies for 10 Years: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Guwahati (Assam): Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday lashed out at the BJP government at the Centre saying it has done nothing for the people for 10 years and has only done the politics of lies.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress General Secretary, also hit out at the Assam government, while addressing an election rally in Dhubri, Assam. She campaigned for Congress candidate Rakibul Hussain in the Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency.

The Congress leader said that this land of Assam carries the message that the people of the country are one with different ethnic groups. She claimed that the politics of Congress is based on truth and the politics of the country.

"Assam has become centred on power and money. There was a time when the media could question those in power on behalf of the people. But today that environment is not there. There are attempts today to weaken independent agencies. The politics of the BJP government is no longer for the service of the people in the country or in Assam," added Priyanka, daughter of former Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Sonia Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi referred to syndicates in coal, sugarcane, land, cattle etc. going on in Assam. She said there was only corruption everywhere in Assam and there was no development.

"There were many allegations of corruption against present Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma when he was in Congress but all disappeared after he joined the BJP. Everything is cleaned in the BJP washing machine and all cases are closed," quipped Priyanka.

"The government's aim is only to do business, and this government, which has an understanding with the mafia, does not care about the problems of the people. The ministers, including the Chief Minister, are only aiming to increase their income and they have been working in their own interest with that goal," she alleged.

Priyanka also said, "700 million people in the country are currently unemployed and three million posts in the central government are vacant"

Referring to the women-centric crimes committed by a BJP-backed candidate in Karnataka, she said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called on people to vote on behalf of the criminals. "The criminals fled the country, but Modi and Amit Shah could not stop them. This government that talks about protecting women protects criminals," she said.

Priyanka strongly criticised PM Modi's silence on the unrest in Manipur and the farmers' protest. She promised that Congress would increase the wages of tea plantation workers to Rs 400 under the party's guarantee and advocated tribalisation of the Koch-Rajbongshis.

She further said the BJP and the AIUDF have a secret understanding in Assam. "AIUDF Dhubri candidate Badruddin Ajmal has given candidates in constituencies where the Congress has a strong position to help the BJP. Ajmal does politics for his business and has nothing to do with the people. CM Himanta and Badaruddin Ajmal both have a good understanding," added Priyanka.