Bihar: Uncle-Nephew Tussle Unabated over Hajipur LS Seat

Delhi: Be it NDA or INDIA bloc, seat-sharing continues to remain a major issue in Bihar politics. While both Union Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras and his nephew Chirag Paswan are eyeing the Hajipur Lok Sabha seat, former BJP state president and Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary has reached the Delhi residence of BJP in-charge Vinod Tawde.

During his meeting with Tawde, Chaudhary discussed many important issues pertaining to Bihar politics and upcoming polls. The biggest problem remains the escalating tension between uncle and nephew. A day before Chaudhary's visit, Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party president Paras called upon Tawde on Monday and reportedly laid his claim on Hajipur seat.

According to sources, Paras told Tawde that he will contest the elections only from Hajipur seat. On this Tawde asked Paras to take a decision along with his nephew Chirag Paswan of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas). He reportedly suggested Paras that he and Chirag should take a joint decision on the seat.

If sources are to be believed, Paras did not give an affirmative response and had instead clarified that he does not have any objection at Chirag staying in NDA, but his heart and party cannot align with his nephew.

Notably, Chirag Paswan, the sole MP of his party, is continuously laying his claim on Hajipur seat while his uncle is not ready to leave this seat at any cost. Paras wants to contest the elections from Hajipur seat and has clearly stated that he would not compromise on anything else.