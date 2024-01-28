Bihar: 30 govt doctors accused of treason for 'not attending R-Day flag hoisting'

Madhepura (Bihar) : At Madhepura in Bihar, about 30 doctors working in the Government Sadar Hospital have been accused of treason. This allegation has been made by Civil Surgeon Dr. Mithilesh Thakur in a letter written to the Deputy Superintendent of the Hospital. The Deputy Superintendent has been asked what action was taken about the doctors who were not present at the time of flag hoisting on January 26. Only two doctors, Dr. Sachin Kumar and Dr. Yash Sharma, were present, whereas all other doctors were absent.

Why did not all the doctors participate in the flag hoisting:- The hospital Deputy Superintendent has been asked the reason for the rest of the doctors not being present during the flag hoisting. The civil surgeon says that the national flag has been insulted by all these doctors by not attending the hoisting function. This act falls under the category of treason. Not being present at the pre-scheduled national flag hoisting program and not saluting the tricolor is a matter of serious concern, the complainant argued.