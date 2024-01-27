National flag hoisted for the first time at Uttarakhand's world-famous Muslim Shrine

Roorkee (Uttarakhand) : For the first time after the country's independence, the tricolor national flag was hoisted at the world-famous Dargah Piran Kaliyar Sharif. Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams, Joint Magistrate Roorkee, Chief Executive Officer Waqf Board, Tehsildar Roorkee, and Dargah Manager Razia were present as the chief guests in this program.

Hundreds of pilgrims and local people raised slogans of Hindustan Zindabad, and Bharat Mata Ki Jai and hoisted the flag with great pride. People attending this program said that for the first time, the tricolor was hoisted here and the national anthem was also played. The premises of the Dargah echoed with the slogans of Bharat Mata.

Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams said that he has an auspicious opportunity to hoist the tricolor here, with which he is happy. He said that there should not be any place in the country where the tricolor is not hoisted. "We believe that nation means country first, religion second. Therefore the nation is paramount," he said and called himself a 'Hindu Muslim'. He further said, "First I am a Hindu and then I am a Muslim."

Shadab Shams said that in modern madrassas, instead of teaching about Aurangzeb, 'we will teach about Lord Ram and our prophet'. "We are Indians. And our DNA matches with Lord Ram. So we have decided that we will do this. Lord Ram will be taught in modern madrassas starting in March," he said.

Piran Kaliyar is one of the biggest religious places for Muslims. This Dargah is near Roorkee in Haridwar district. It is also called the Dargah of Hazrat Makhdoom Alauddin Ali Ahmed Sabir. This religious place has great respect among Muslims. Devotees from all over the country and even from Pakistan come every year to visit here. Not only Muslims but also a large population of Hindus come to pay obeisance at this Dargah. It is also called a place of mysterious powers.