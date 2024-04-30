‘Be Prepared For More Serious Consequences…’, SC On IMA President's 'Unfortunate' Remark

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned its beam on Indian Medical Association (IMA), after Swami Ramdev’s lawyer brought to court’s attention the interview recently given by IMA president R V Asokan in which he said it was "unfortunate" that the apex court criticised IMA and also the practices of private doctors.

The apex court told IMA's counsel, “Proceeding has taken a turn. Be prepared for more serious consequences….if it is correct what is said by the other side then let us tell you have not covered yourself in glory”.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, submitted before a bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and A Amanullah that he has come across a very disturbing interview given by the president of Indian Medical Association earlier this week. Rohatgi vehemently submitted that in the interview published in a national newspaper, the IMA’s president had said that the court is making vague and irrelevant statements and it does not behove the Supreme Court to take a broadside against the medical profession of the country which after all sacrificed so many lives for the Covid war.

Rohatgi said such irresponsible statements are being made when proceedings are going on and the matter is subjudice, and “we are going to file a contempt petition….”.

Justice Amanullah asked Rohatgi to bring it on record. Rohatgi said his client is getting punished, while pointing out at the IMA’s president interview, and further stressed that the court had asked two questions and "look at the response of the IMA president". Justice Kohli said self-certification does not help anybody. “It is directed against the apex court, I breached the court order and I am being punished….”, said Rohatgi.

The IMA president, in an interview, had said it was "unfortunate" that the Supreme Court criticised IMA and also the practices of private doctors.

Justice Amanullah said serve it on IMA and file it in court and asked for senior advocate P S Patwalia, who had represented IMA before the apex court.

Justice Kohli said the court will deal with it. “This is more serious…after all this happening then you do this. So, water has flown and proceeding has taken a turn. Be prepared for more serious consequences….”, said Justice Amanullah to a counsel, representing IMA, present in the court.

Justice Kohli said, “if it is correct what is said by the other side then let us tell you have not covered yourself in glory….”, and the IMA has to explain.

On April 23, the apex court told IMA that while they are pointing fingers at Patanjali Ayurved but the other four fingers are pointing at the association, as members of the IMA are busy endorsing medicines to their patients.

During the hearing, the bench had told senior advocate P S Patwalia, representing the IMA, “while the petitioner (IMA) is pointing fingers at the respondents, those other four fingers are also pointing at you. Because members of your association have been busy endorsing medicines to their patients left, right, and centre, for considerations which are…what are you doing to reign those members in?”

Justice Kohli told Patwalia, “your members are prescribing medicines on the strength of recommendations made for which there is valuable consideration….if that is happening then why should we not turn the beam at you?” Patwalia said we will look into this.

The apex court was hearing a contempt case against Patanjali Ayurved, its Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna and co-founder Swami Ramdev for publishing misleading medical advertisements in violation of an undertaking given to the apex court in November last year. IMA had moved the apex court against Patanjali’s misleading advertisements.