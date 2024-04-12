Atishi Writes to Chief Secretary, Flags Issue of Water Shortage in Parts of South Delhi

By PTI

Published : Apr 12, 2024, 10:56 PM IST

Delhi Water Minister Atishi has urged the chief secretary to address water shortages in parts of south Delhi, increasing the number of water tankers and ensuring emergency boring and commissioning of requisitioned tubewells within a week.

New Delhi: Delhi Water Minister Atishi has written to the chief secretary flagging issue of water shortage in parts of south Delhi while asking him to increase the number of water tankers to the same number as last summers.

She also directed the chief secretary to ensure that boring and commissioning of requisitioned tubewells is done on an emergency basis within one week.

"I have been getting complaints of serious water shortage in Aya Nagar, Bapu Camp, Sambhav Camp, Maidan Gadhi, Kharak Revada, Mandi, Asola Band Road, Sanjay Colony, Bhati Mines, Indira Enclave, Freedom Fighter Colony and Jonapur Colony," Atishi said.

"This problem has intensified with the early onset of summers in Delhi. If this issue is not resolved immediately, there will be a crises like situation in the area," she added.

In the communication, Atishi noted that instead of resolving the waster crises in this area, the number of water tankers serving these areas has been reduced from last summers.

"Not only this, many borewells as well as re-boring of borewells has been sanctioned but the work has not been done. It almost seems as if there is a deliberate attempt to create a water crisis," she charged.

With summers approaching, it is very important to ensure that immediate measures are put in place to tackle water scarcity issue in Delhi, Atishi said.

"Nowhere in the Model Code of Conduct is it mentioned that essential works cannot be carried out during the elections. MCC cannot be an excuse to deprive citizens of their basic right by the senior officers of GNCTD," she said.

Atishi said the chief secretary is "directed to ensure 5MGD of treated water that has been allocated to Chhatarpur UGR reaches there regularly".

