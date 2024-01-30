Sharmila and Sunitha unite to defeat CM Jagan in Pulivendula and Avinash in Kadapa

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) : AP PCC chief YS Sharmila and YS Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha have united to give a strong fight to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in their native district in Andhra Pradesh. A strategy is being prepared to politically damage CM Jagan by fielding someone from the family of YS Sharmila or Sunita in the coming elections to the Kadapa Parliament and Pulivendula Assembly constituencies.

In this connection, Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha's meeting with YS Sharmila at Idupulapaya's YS Family Estate has become politically important. Sharmila took over as the state president of the Congress party recently. Sunitha, who went to Idupulapaya from Pulivendula on Monday morning, met Sharmila at the estate.

They had a private discussion for two hours. They discussed the candidates who will contest on behalf of the Congress party in the upcoming elections in the Kadapa district, especially from the Kadapa Parliament and Pulivendula assembly seats. As CM Jagan will contest from Pulivendula assembly seat and YS Avinash Reddy from Kadapa Parliament seat, Sharmila and Sunitha had a long discussion on the issue. They came round to the conclusion that their family members should enter the fray on behalf of the Congress party to defeat both CM Jagan and MP Avinash.

Sunita has been fighting a legal battle alone after she has not received any help from her brother CM Jagan to arrest the accused in the murder case of her father YS Vivekananda Reddy. Sensational things came to light in that investigation. From the beginning, YS Sharmila stood by Sunita in the legal battle over the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy. Sharmila also gave her statement to the CBI.

YS Bhaskar Reddy and YS Avinash Reddy are accused in the Viveka murder case. While YS Bhaskara Reddy and some others were put in Chanchalguda Jail, YS Avinash Reddy got bail. Vivekananda Reddy's daughter Sunitha is also fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court. To face them politically in such a situation, YS Sharmila is planning to get Sunita's family to contest in the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat on behalf of the Congress party.

Sharmila is thinking of fielding Sunitha or her mother Saubhagyamma in the Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency. Sharmila is said to have assured Sunita of all support in the election campaign from her side. Both participated in prayers at YSR grave. It is learned that Sharmila has promised to make arrangements for Sunita to join the party soon in the presence of Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.