Anurag Thakur Targets Congress Manifesto, Says It Is 'Anti-India'

Una (Himachal Pradesh): Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Sunday dubbed the Congress manifesto, which was released by grand old party's chief Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders in New Delhi, as 'anti-India'.

"The manifesto of Congress is going to completely divide the country. Keeping in mind the strategy with which the British ruled India, Congress prepared this manifesto. If its lines are read one after the other, it proves to be anti-India in itself," said Thakur, who has been once again fielded by the BJP.

Anurag Thakur also responded to the allegations being made by Congress against actor Kangana Ranaut, who has been fielded by the saffron party from Mandi in Himachal Pradesh.

"When a party does not have any achievements to tell the public, then it diverts from the issues and Congress is doing the same. The thinking of Congress has been anti-women. Its leaders are openly making statements against women, including Rahul Gandhi," said Anurag.

"Congress could not give 33 per cent reservation to women, but now that BJP has given respect to women, Congress is not able to digest this. This is the reason why Congress is continuously anti-women. Rhetoric is being made. Even Rahul Gandhi has shown his anti-women mentality by saying that his competition will be with 'Shakti'," he added.

Anurag Thakur also hit back at the grand old part's allegation of misuse of investigative agencies by the Centre. "When hundreds of crores of rupees are being seized from the houses of Congress MPs, how can it be termed as misuse of the investigation agencies? If Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal does such a big liquor scam, then can the investigating agencies sit idle. BJP has done a wonderful job in eradicating corruption. But when Congress's own sins are coming to light, it is beginning to see the misuse of the agencies," he added.

Anurag Thakur also responded to Congress's jibe at BJP's target of crossing 400. "Even in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress had said that BJP cannot win the elections, but the people of the country openly supported Prime Minister Narendra Modi and now for the third time in a row, BJP will achieved its goal," he said.

The Union Minister spoke on the sidelines of the Bharatiya Janata Party Scheduled Caste Morcha conference.