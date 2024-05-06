Annamalai Alleges Rahul Gandhi Has "Forsaken" People of Wayanad, Amethi

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has "forsaken" people of Wayanad and Amethi as the latter seeks people's mandate from Uttar Pradesh's Raebareli Lok Sabha seat which is polling on May 7. Rahul Gandhi is sitting MP in Kerala's Wayanad where he is seeking a fresh term alongside Raebareli. Rahul represented Amethi from 2004 until 2019.

"Everybody knows the situation. When Rahul Gandhiji was contesting in Kerala's Wayanad, people of Wayanad were asking him, will you contest in a second constituency? He never answered. He told Wayanad people, that they are his family. And he will be with them always. We have seen for the last five years, Rahul Gandhiji has visited Wayanad a total of seven times. Total of seven times only, in five years," Annamalai said while speaking to ANI in the national capital on Sunday evening.

The BJP leader further claimed that the Raebareli people will "reject" Congress this time adding that the people have read through the latter's "evil design." "Now Rahul Gandhiji has not only forsaken the people of Wayanad. He has also forsaken the people of Amethi who elected him in 2004, 2009 and 2014. Now going to Raebareli, Rahul Gandhiji might think it is a safe seat. But people look for courage in a leader, and that too Rahul Gandhiji is aspiring to sit on the Prime Minister's chair. It is a very clear case across India people have read through Congress' evil design, and moral bankruptcy that they will take people for granted. After one phase of the election in Kerala is over, then they will go to the next phase and submit their nomination form. So we are confident even Raebareli people will reject Congress this time," he said.

Annamalai also expressed confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi returning to office with a larger mandate again this time. "The progress he has got for our country and more importantly his work like a 'sankalp', like a monk Modiji has done for our country. Our mothers and sisters and youth are very clear. They want to bless Modiji with a larger mandate this time," Annamalai said.

Raebareli along with 93 constituencies across the country will be voting tomorrow in the third phase. The voting in Kerala was held in a single phase on April 26. The counting of votes will be held on June 4.