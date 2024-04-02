Junior Doctor Addicted to Online Betting Kills Lender with Anaesthetic Injection; Arrested

Eluru (Andhra Pradesh) : A junior doctor addicted to online betting incurred heavy debts and started giving anaesthetic injections to lenders to escape from paying off their loans. The police arrested Dr Kovvuri Bhanu Sundar, a resident of Chodimella, a suburb of Eluru, whos injection resulted in the death of one of his lenders, sources said.

The accused gave injections in the name of taking blood samples for their health tests. He also made two others sick by giving these injections. This incident took place in the Eluru district of Andhra Pradesh. Finally, the doctor's crimes were revealed and he was put behind bars.

According to the police, Kovvuri Bhanu Sundar completed his MBBS in the Philippines and was working in a private hospital in the Eluru city. He got addicted to online betting and was eventually stuck in debt. He used to give morphine injections to the lenders who had put pressure on him for repayment.

Bhanu Sundar took a huge loan from Thambi alias Malleswara Rao of Chodimella. He gave Malleswara Rao an anaesthetic injection last year as he had no money to pay off his loan. After Malleswara Rao lost consciousness, Bhanu Sundar broke into his house and stole gold jewellery and cash worth one lakh and fifty thousand rupees. Later, Malleswara Rao fell ill and died.

Similarly, the accused gave injections to Hima Teja from Eluru, and also to Royal Venkat and Venkata Vishnuvardhan from Satrampadu. He admitted his victims in the hospital after giving injection and took money from their family members towards treatment costs.

Bhanu Sundar also gave an anaesthetic injection to Hima Teja while taking a blood sample from him. Later, Hima Teja, who became unconscious, was taken to a hospital in Vijayawada. The incident came to light when Hima Teja, who became suspicious of Bhanu Sundar's movements and words, lodged a complaint with the police.