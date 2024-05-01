600 Companies of CRPF Are Engaged to Maintain Law and Order during Election in J&K: Official

New Delhi: Being aware of the sensitivity of conducting Lok Sabha elections in Jammu & Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has deputed 600 companies to maintain the law and order situation in the region, registering an increase of 200 companies in comparison to pre-election period.

Disclosing this to ETV Bharat, a senior CRPF official said the force has been assisting the district administration to maintain peace during the election process.

"Apart from the influx from across the border, the terrorist organisations are always trying to create chaos in Jammu & Kashmir. We have determined to foil all attempts of terrorist organisations,” the official said.

On Monday National Investigation Agency (NIA) Director General Sadanand Vasant Date had a security meeting with J&K Director General of Police RR Swain along with other senior officials over the present situation of the state. The meeting reiterated their commitment to continue anti-terror operations.

The official said that all the security agencies in J&K are working in a coordinated manner. “We have our own intelligence gathering process. Whenever we get any vital information regarding the movement of any terror outfits and their members, we pass on the message to concerned agencies,” the official said.

Ever since the first phase of polling started in Jammu & Kashmir on April 19, no incident took place in the region. However, a labourer was shot dead by terrorists two days before the poll started from Udhampur. Election in Jammu and Kashmir is taking place in five phases from April 19 to May 25 to elect five members of the 18th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, as many as four terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu & Kashmir from January 1 to April 30. “As many as 66 terrorists and overground workers have also been arrested by CRPF during the same period,” another official said.

Bilal Ahmed Bhat, a wanted terrorist of the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was gunned down by CRPF in an encounter in Kashmir’s Shopian district on January 4. Bhat was involved in the killing of Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz in 2017. The slain terrorist was involved in the target killings and attacks on Army personnel as well as non-local labourers and Kashmiri Pandits.

"As many as 72 terrorists have been neutralised by CRPF in 2023 whereas 293 were apprehended,” the official said. Of the total 72 slain terrorists, 22 were local and 50 were foreign terrorists, added the official.