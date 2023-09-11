AR Rahman Chennai Concert: মহিলাদের শ্লীলতাহানি, পদদলিত অনুরাগীরা! রহমানের কনসার্টে চূড়ান্ত বিশৃঙ্খলা
Published: 6 hours ago
চেন্নাই, 11 সেপ্টেম্বর: অস্কার জয়ী সঙ্গীত পরিচালক এ আর রহমানের কনসার্ট নিমেষেই পরিণত হল এক দুঃস্বপ্নে ৷ পদপিষ্ট হলেন অনুরাগীরা, উঠল মহিলাদের শ্লীলতাহানির অভিযোগ ৷ বৈধ টিকিট থাকা সত্ত্বেও বহু মানুষ ঢুকতেই পেলেন না ৷ শুধু তাই নয়, নেটপাড়ায় ফ্যানেরা এও দাবি করেছেন যে পদপিষ্ট একজনের মৃত্যুও হয়েছে এই কনসার্টে ৷ যদিও পুলিশের তরফে এখনও মৃত্যু নিয়ে কোনও বক্তব্য সামনে আসেনি ৷
টুইটারে এই কনসার্টের কথা উল্লেখ করে একজন নেটিজেন এও জানান, তাঁরা 2000 টাকা দিয়ে টিকিট কেটেছিলেন এ আর রহমানকে দেখার জন্য় ৷ কিন্তু বৈধ টিকিট থাকা সত্বেও তাঁদের ঢুকতে দেওয়া হয়নি ৷ আরেকজন লেখেন, "এটা তো প্রতারণা ৷" আবার কারও দাবি, "ইতিহাসের সবচেয়ে খারাপ কনসার্ট ৷"
It was worst concert ever in the History #ARRahman #Scam2023 by #ACTC. Respect Humanity. 30 Years of the Fan in me died today Mr. #ARRAHMAN. #MarakkumaNenjam Marakkavey Mudiyathu, . A performer in the stage can’t never see what’s happening at other areas just watch it. pic.twitter.com/AkDqrlNrLD— Navaneeth Nagarajan (@NavzTweet) September 10, 2023
"Stampede, Molestation, Scam, Extortion, Overcrowding, Shoddy audio, Panic attack, Children Missing, No accountability" these are the descriptions tweeted about #ARRConcert #ARRahman concert in his city #chennai— Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 10, 2023
Many paid 5K/ticket to suffer this! @arrahman must apologize pic.twitter.com/0iYIHyPHKs
একজন তো লেখেন, এই কনসার্ট নাকি "স্ক্যাম 2023 ৷" আবার কেউ কেউ তো এও দাবি করেছেন, "30 বছরের এক যুবক মারা গিয়েছেন এআর রহমানের এই কনসার্টে এসে ৷" যদিও এই ঘটনা নিয়ে পুলিশের তরফে এখনও কোনও তথ্য মেলেনি ৷ খুব সাধারণভাবেই এ আর রহমানের একটি বিশাল ফ্যানবেস রয়েছে ৷ তাঁরাও বেশ মর্মাহত এই ঘটনা সামনে আসার পর ৷ প্রথমে অবশ্য় চেন্নাইয়ে এই কনসার্টটি হওয়ার কথা ছিল অগস্টের 12 তারিখ ৷ কিন্তু পরে সেই দিন বদল করেন নির্মাতারা ৷ 10 সেপ্টেম্বর অর্থাৎ রবিবার আয়োজিত হয় এই অনুষ্ঠান ৷ কিন্তু যেমন হওয়ার কথা ছিল তেমনটা হল না ৷
Even our CM sir was not spared— dharshan bapu (@DBapu) September 10, 2023
His convoy around 8:45 pm opposite the venue ECR had to squeeze in opposite lane.
Pathetic organising by #actcevents#MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman pic.twitter.com/IMXiKwYHou
VVIPs Vs Normal People in #ARRahman Concert #MarakumaNenjam— Vaathi T V A (@mangathadaww) September 10, 2023
Pathetic Arrangements 🤕 pic.twitter.com/NGYAjabAny
People returning after they couldn’t get access to the show. Ladies molested, children’s injured in the stampede, elderly collapsed due to suffocation while @arrahman was still singing with a closed eye 😒 shit show and a near death experience for my family #ARRahman @actcevents pic.twitter.com/9xlu5TsqZ8— Vinister⚡ (@Vinisterverse) September 10, 2023
Disappointed #ARRahman fan tore #MarakkumaNenjam concert tickets and says this is indeed an unforgettable event and a worst gift from A R Rahman to the people. pic.twitter.com/XXNR42PWzW— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 10, 2023
This is how the so-called volunteers behaved in the Gold class area. @actcevents is this how you treat the "Guests"? @arrahman how could you act like nothing happened on stage? There were shouts about "Volume" & "ACTC DOWN" throughout #MarakkumaNenjam #ARRahman #arrahmanconcert pic.twitter.com/VvjfN2GDyn— Guru (@gururag96) September 10, 2023
রহমান ও উদ্যোক্তারা অবশ্য এই নিয়ে এখনও মুখ খোলেননি ৷ তবে সম্প্রতি কনসার্টের কিছু ছবি শেয়ার করে অনুরাগীদের সকলকে তাঁর প্রণাম জানিয়েছেন সুরকার ৷ তবে রহমানের এই বহু প্রতীক্ষিত কনসার্টে এসে ফ্যানেরা যে বেশ আশাহত তার প্রমাণ রয়ে গেল সোশাল মিডিয়াতেই ৷