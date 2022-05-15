Thomas Cup 2022 : ভারতের জয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত ! শ্রীকান্তকে বাহবা, লক্ষ্য সেনের কাছে আলমোড়ার মিষ্টি খেতে চাইলেন মোদি
Thomas Cup 2022 : ভারতের জয়ে উচ্ছ্বসিত ! শ্রীকান্তকে বাহবা, লক্ষ্য সেনের কাছে আলমোড়ার মিষ্টি খেতে চাইলেন মোদি
কলকাতা, 15 মে : পুরুষদের ব্যাডমিন্টন বিশ্ব চ্যাম্পিয়নশিপে (দলগত) ইতিহাস গড়েছে ভারত ৷ 73 বছরে থমাস কাপের ফাইনাল তো দূর কী বাত, সেমির টিকিটও অধরা ছিল ভারতের ৷ রবিবাসরীয় সন্ধ্যায় সেখানেই বাজিমাত করেছেন এইচ এস প্রণয়, সাত্বিকসাইরাজ, কিদাম্বি শ্রীকান্তরা ৷ 14 বারের চ্যাম্পিয়ন ইন্দোনেশিয়াকে ফাইনালে ‘উড়িয়ে’ দিয়েছে ভারতীয় শাটলাররা (Indian Shuttlers bag first ever Thomas Cup) ৷
A special interaction with our badminton 🏸 champions, who have won the Thomas Cup and made 135 crore Indians proud. pic.twitter.com/KdRYVscDAK— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2022
Witnessing #TeamIndia's astounding victory was a blessing for all the Indians!🇮🇳— Dept of Sports MYAS (@IndiaSports) May 15, 2022
The Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports (@IndiaSports) is very proud to announce a cash award of ₹ 1 crore for the Badminton Men's team. https://t.co/FqvmpjAXCy
Heartiest congratulations to the Indian badminton team for first-ever Thomas Cup victory! The team has created history, setting highest standards for the future. I have high appreciation for the skills, resilience & temperament shown by the team. India is proud of the champions.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 15, 2022
স্বভাবতই আনন্দে ভাসছে গোটা দেশ ৷ যে খেলায় সাফল্য মানেই ‘একা’ বা ‘দোকা’, সেখানেই ইতিহাস গড়ার পেছনে রয়েছে ‘দলগত প্রয়াস’ ৷ ফলে ঐতিহাসিক জয়ে শুভেচ্ছায় ভাসছেন বছর কুড়ির লক্ষ্য সেন থেকে শুরু করে তিরিশ ছুঁইছুঁই শ্রীকান্ত ৷ ভারতীয় দলকে শুভেচ্ছা জানিয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী নরেন্দ্র মোদি, প্রাক্তন ক্রীড়ামন্ত্রী কিরেণ রিজিজু থেকে শুরু করে দেশের ক্রীড়াদুনিয়ার কিংবদন্তিরাও ৷
Historic moment for all Indians! 🏸👏🏻— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) May 15, 2022
What a day for Indian Badminton.
Congratulations to the whole team on winning our maiden #ThomasCup title. pic.twitter.com/n3VC1naalb
A historic achievement and a massive moment for Indian badminton. Congratulations Team India on winning the Thomas Cup 🇮🇳🏆👏— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 15, 2022
এদিন ম্যাচ শেষেই টুইট বার্তা এসেছিল নরেন্দ্র মোদির তরফে (PM Narendra Modi congratulates Indian Shuttlers) ৷ এরপর প্রায় 10 মিনিট সোনাজয়ী দলের সঙ্গে ফোনে কথাও বলেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী ৷ তৃতীয় ম্যাচে জোনাথন খ্রিস্টিকে হারিয়ে ইতিহাস গড়েন কিদাম্বি শ্রীকান্ত ৷ ভারতীয় তারকা চলতি টুর্নামেন্টে একটি গেমও হারেননি ৷ সেজন্য তাঁকে অভিনন্দন জানানোই শুধু নয়, উত্তরাখণ্ডি শাটলার লক্ষ্য সেনের কাছে আলমোড়ার মিষ্টিও খেতে চেয়েছেন প্রধানমন্ত্রী ৷ একইসঙ্গে জানিয়েছেন, দেশের খেলাধূলার প্রসারে আরও উদ্যোগী হচ্ছে সরকার ৷
Congratulations to Indian men's badminton team on their superb triumph in the Thomas Cup and their winning the title for the first time ever! Kudos!! Jai Hind!!— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 15, 2022
Congratulations to our Indian Men's Badminton Team on the historic Thomas Cup win 🏆— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 15, 2022
This day will be etched in the sporting memory of every Indian.
With this feat, our boys have captured the imagination of the entire nation🇮🇳 https://t.co/iBhf0vsuQd pic.twitter.com/Nc0kGFfIRk
ইতিমধ্যেই ক্রীড়ামন্ত্রী অনুরাগ ঠাকুর ঘোষণা করেছেন, সোনাজয়ী দলকে 1 কোটি টাকা পুরস্কার দেওয়া হবে ক্রীড়ামন্ত্রকের তরফে ৷ ক্রিকেট কিংবা ফুটবলের পাশাপাশি ধীরে ধীরে সলতে পাকছে ব্যাটমিন্টনেরও ৷ গত কয়েকবছরে অলিম্পিকেও তেরঙ্গার দাপট দেখেছে বিশ্ব ৷ এবার থমাস কাপে সাফল্য আসায় আন্তর্জাতিক মঞ্চে শাটলারদের ‘বল্গাহীন’ করতে তৈরি সরকারও ৷