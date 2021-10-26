স্প’ৰ্টছ ডেস্ক, 26 অক্টোবৰ : 24 অক্টোবৰত ডুবাই আন্তঃৰাষ্ট্ৰীয় ষ্টেডিয়ামত পাকিস্তানৰ বিৰুদ্ধে টী20 বিশ্বকাপৰ প্ৰথমখন মেচতেই পৰাজয় বৰণ কৰিছিল ভাৰতে ৷ ইয়াৰ পিছতেই সামজিক মাধ্যমত যথেষ্ট সমালোচনাৰ সন্মুখীন হৈছে ভাৰতীয় দলটো ৷

কিন্তু ইয়াৰ ভিতৰত কেৱল ধৰ্মীয় পৰিচয়ৰ বাবেই অনলাইন আক্ৰমণৰ সন্মুখীন হয় বলাৰগৰাকী ৷ এই খেলখনত ছামীয়ে 3.5 অভাৰত পাকিস্তানক 43 ৰাণ প্ৰদান কৰিছিল ৷

ইয়াকে লৈ একাংশ অনুৰাগীয়ে ছামীক পাকিস্তানৰ পৰা ধন লৈ ভাৰতক হৰুৱাইছে বুলি বিতৰ্কিত মন্তব্য কৰিছিল ৷ সম্প্ৰতি ছামীৰ সমৰ্থন নামি পৰিছে ভাৰতীয় দলৰ বৰ্তমানৰ তথা প্ৰাক্তন খেলুৱৈসকলৰ লগতে জম্মু-কাশ্মীৰৰ প্ৰাক্তন মুখ্যমন্ত্ৰী ওমৰ আব্দুল্লা আৰু লোকসভাৰ সাংসদ আছাদদুদ্দিন ওৱেইছি, কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা ৰাহুল গান্ধী ৷

ছামীৰ সমৰ্থন টুইট কৰি ক্ৰিকেটৰ ভগৱান শচীন তেণ্ডুলকাৰে কয়, "When we support #TeamIndia, we support every person who represents Team India @MdShami11 is a commited, worls-class bowler. He had an Off day like any other sportsperson can have. I stand behind Shami & Team India."

ইয়াৰ উপৰিও ক্ৰিকেটাৰগৰাকীৰ সমৰ্থনত নামি পৰে প্ৰাক্তন ক্ৰিকেটাৰ বীৰেন্দ্ৰ সেহৱাগ, ইৰফান পাঠান, হৰভজন সিং, যুজবেন্দ্ৰ চহল ৷

আনহাতে, কংগ্ৰেছ নেতা ৰাহুল গান্ধীয়েও ছামীৰ সমৰ্থনত টুইট কৰে ৷ কংগ্ৰেছ নেতাগৰাকীয়ে কয়, "Mohammad #Shami we are all with you. These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them,"

